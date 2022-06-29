Who is Doctor Mike? YouTuber donates over $100K for Ryan Trahan's 1 Penny challenge

Ryan Trahan, a budding YouTube icon on the ultimate road trip to impress none other than YouTube powerhouse Jimmy "MrBeast" himself, is getting massive traction on his social media handles. Ryan is on a 30-day fundraiser mission for the NGO Feeding America, which provides food to people in need using its robust network of food banks and shelters.

As per the data, the young YouTuber has managed to raise over $1.24 million USD for the noble cause. The endeavor has been a great hit due to the immense love and support he has been getting for his fundraiser.

Among thousands of supporters of the fundraiser is the social media personality and board-certified physician of New York City, Dr. Mike Varshavski, who donated over $100,000 for Ryan's 1 Penny mission to end hunger in America. A post was made by Doctor Mike on Twitter on June 14 that made it clear as day that he'd donated $100,111.00.

Ryan Trahan is more popular than people might believe

Mikhail Varshavski, better known as Dr. Mike, is a Russian-born American family medic who has been gaining popularity on the internet for his charming personality and philanthropic work. Thanks to his impressive fashion sense and physique, he was named the "Sexiest Doctor Alive" in the Sexiest Men Alive issue of People Magazine in 2015.

After being recognized by some famous magazines, Mike's popularity skyrocketed, and he soon became a social media sensation. In late 2015, the personality started working for children and to facilitate their education and even founded Limitless Tomorrow to provide students with scholarships.

The philanthropist often uses his social media handles to raise money for different noble causes ranging from education to cancer awareness programs. He also has a generous 4.4 million followers on Instagram alone. And apart from his professional life, the fitness enthusiast is a black belt in Taekwondo, a Korean martial-art form.

Fans react to Dr. Mike's unbelievably massive donation

Thanking Dr. Mike for his generosity, Ryan Trahan posted a tweet to express his gratitude on his official Twitter handle.

As soon as the tweet went public, several fans chimed in to share their support and love for the noble cause as well as the doctor.

The YouTuber aims to survive 30 days on a single penny at his disposal while traversing across the country. Why a penny? Well, because it is going to be extinct in 2023. With certain ground rules in place, Ryan's mission is proving to be one of the most successful.

Ryan Trahan @RyanTrahan crying irl we just broke $1,000,000 raised for Feeding America through our fundraisercrying irl we just broke $1,000,000 raised for Feeding America through our fundraiser 😭😭😭 crying irl https://t.co/jSJEJTxbqj

All in all, it goes without saying that viewers are hooked to Ryan Trahan's YouTube channel, looking to get constant updates regarding his ongoing mission.

