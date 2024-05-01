Who is Edmond Barseghian? YouTuber goes viral after crashing McLaren Senna worth millions of dollars

Edmond Barseghian, also known as Mondi or Edmond Mondi, is a YouTuber who creates content around his impressive collection of vehicles. A self-styled entrepreneur, he’s produced several videos on becoming a business owner. Mondi is also a race car driver and has quite a few videos driving some truly impressive cars on his YouTube channel.

However, the YouTuber has wrecked quite a few vehicles over the past year. His most recent purchase was a one-of-one McLaren Senna, valued at several million dollars.

Unfortunately for the YouTuber, Edmond Barseghian went viral on social media for losing control of his McLaren Senna and smashing it into the side of a building in LA. While it may make for interesting viral content, it was Mondi’s favorite car.

Edmond Barseghian wrecked a priceless McLaren Senna in LA during a viral video

While driving in Los Angeles, Edmond Barseghian spun his McLaren Senna out in the middle of the street. It made for a very cool visual, but after he got back on course, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a building. The clip that went viral showed the car speeding off, as well as the aftermath.

It looked to have barely missed another car in the parking lot where the crash occurred. While it’s certainly not the first time he’s crashed a vehicle in a public setting - after driving nine miles in his Hummer EV, he wrecked that as well - the McLaren Senna is a completely different type of vehicle.

Known as Project Kilo 2, it’s a one-of-a-kind McLaren Senna. Among other things to make it special, it’s the only Senna with a 24K gold exhaust shield, and has the original McLaren logo. Edmond Barseghian’s not the only content creator to wreck a McLaren, as HSTikkyTokky wrecked his 720S back in March 2024.

The alleged DMs from Mondi have spread on X.com. (Image via GRomePow/X.com)

While no statement has been made by Mondi, a series of private Instagram DMs have circulated on X, where the YouTuber requested someone to remove the story featuring the crash of his car:

“This is such a nightmare for me, please I bet you. I will pay you if you want. I will owe you my life I beg you please. Seriously I will pay you. Please remove it. I don’t want insurance to see it bro please. It will ruin me.”

Unlike some other car crash videos that went viral, such as Dr Disrespect’s, Edmond Barseghian’s appears to be a legitimate accident where he lost control of an incredibly expensive vehicle, and smashed into a building.