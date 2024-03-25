HSTikkyTokky has reportedly crashed his McLaren 720S, video of his friend General G goes viral online

British streaming personality and internet sensation Harrison, also known as "HSTikkyTokky," faced a concerning situation earlier today after reports circulated about his McLaren 720S being involved in a severe crash in the UK, resulting in injuries to at least one of the passengers (General G).

The news was initially brought to light by the online news page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert), which verified the incident. The viral clip also included TikToker and content creator George, known as "General G," who appeared visibly injured and situated on the side of the road. Below is the startling footage of the crash:

"Don’t believe everything you see on the net" - HSTikkyTokky responds following shocking car crash video goes viral

Significant updates have emerged since the viral clip of Kick streamer HSTikkyTokky's car crash made headlines. According to online reports, the incident occurred in Surrey, a county in South East England. Following the crash, there have been allegations that the streamer left the scene without assisting his injured friend.

There have been several posts concerning General G, who reportedly was admitted to the hospital following the accident. Allegations surfaced claiming that Harrison also fled the scene of the accident. Here is one of the claims made on Instagram by @manlikenatty:

Currently, his whereabouts are unknown, although he has provided some updates on his social media. He shared a cryptic X post, stating:

"Don’t believe everything you see on the net…I’m seeing a lot of bollocks."

The streamer bizarrely reposted a picture of General G lying injured by the roadside and also shared a screenshot of a new song collaboration between them. This has sparked speculation among many people, suggesting that the entire incident might have been staged. Harrison wrote:

"New song with me and General just dropped. Saw what happened earlier, bro. Glad to see you’re alright."

For those concerned about General G, @manlikenatty posted on Instagram, confirming that the TikTok creator has been discharged from the hospital after sustaining minor injuries. It is not known whether any other individuals were injured in the accident, and the condition of HSTikkyTokky is also unclear.