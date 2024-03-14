“You are in the wrong” - HSTikkyTokky slams Adin Ross amid the latter's recent legal dispute with Misfits Boxing

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently received a legal notice from Misfits Boxing, the boxing promotion company owned by YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI." This development has sparked various reactions online, including comments from fellow streamer Harrison "HSTikkyTokky." Harrison has notably criticized Adin and sided with KSI in this matter.

Harrison had previously expressed that Misfits were simply attending to their business and justified their actions. In response, a frustrated Adin Ross reacted:

"Dude, again, that's between KSI and the f*****g fighter. Nothing to do with me. Why is everyone thinking that it has something to do with me? Go after the fighter, do not go at me."

Following Adin's response, Harrison took to his X profile to share a second response video. In this video, he reiterated his previous statement, stating:

"You are in the wrong."

"It has everything to do with you" - HSTikkyTokky rips at Adin Ross following recent boxing controversy

HSTikkyTokky, the popular British influencer initially slated to participate in the Misfits Boxing event, took to his X profile to express his thoughts on the recent drama between Misfits Boxing and Adin Ross.

Harrison responded to Adin's stream, articulating:

"It has everything to do with you. You just have a bunch of d**k suckers around you that if you said two plus two is five, they would say it because you're their daddy. You pay for their lifestyle. They will say anything and it has made you lose your head. You're moving mad."

For those unaware, Adin had announced that he would host a boxing match between DeenTheGreat and Adam Saleh. However, Deen is presently signed with Misfits Boxing, which has caused a great deal of discord. Speaking on the matter, Harrison said:

"If you take someone else's fighter knowingly and try and get them to fight on your promotions, you are in the wrong. Deen is in the wrong. You're in the wrong. Especially when you said to Misfits, 'Oh, f**k you, I'm gonna get Deen to fight anyway.' You're just in the wrong."

Another dispute arising from Adin Ross' controversy with KSI is the allegation that KSI sent someone to inform Adin that he would no longer be permitted to organize unsanctioned fights in the state of Miami. This suggests that Adin's planned event on March 16 will not proceed as originally intended.