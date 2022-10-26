Who is the favorite to win FIFA 23 La Liga POTM for October? Lewandowski and Valverde are among the nominations

FIFA 23 players could receive yet another special Lewandowski and Valverde card very soon if guesses are to be made. The two superstars are among the seven footballers who have been nominated to become the best player in La Liga for October.

Whoever wins the coveted position will get a special version of theirs in November. EA Sports also introduces special POTM versions for all major leagues, including the Spanish first division. A special card from the league is already available, which features the POTM card of Federico Valverde.

These cards have boosted stats compared to their base versions, which also resulted in higher overalls. The cards aren't available from any pack, and there's only one way to add them - by completing their respective SBCs.

Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann, and more nominated to win FIFA 23 La Liga POTM for October

On October 26, EA Sports announced the names of all 7 nominees who could potentially become the La Liga POTM for October. Here are all seven names, along with the overall rating of their base cards in FIFA 23.

Robert Lewandowski ST 91 Antoine Griezmann ST 83 Joselu ST 80 Federico Valverde CM 84 Isi Palazon RM 77 Brais Mendez RM 77 Sergio Leon ST 73

All seven names have been excellent performers for October for their respective teams. Griezmann deserves a special mention as he has been in prolific touch despite getting limited minutes from the bench.

Regarding the favorites, Federico Valverde is once again in with a great shot. He became the first La Liga POTM after FIFA 23 was released, and his special card is available as part of the SBC. Players can still complete the challenge to obtain the special card. Incidentally, the Uruguayan already has four cards in the Ultimate Team, including his base version.

Valverde has been in stunning form in La Liga, with some big performances in important matches like the El Clasico. He has played five matches and won four of them. He has also contributed with three goals from midfield.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski is a superstar who can give Valverde a tough fight. The Polish striker has already made a massive impact this season and will have to continue if Barcelona return to their winning ways.

Barring the El Clasico, Lewandowski has won four remaining league matches and was the best performer for Barcelona in October. Only time will tell if his four goals and two assists can win him the POTM in FIFA 23. However, there is no doubt about him being a favorite with the Uruguayan to get a special SBC in November.

