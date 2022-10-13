FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Niclas Fullkrug POTM SBC: How to complete, potential costs, and more

EA has revealed the Bundesliga Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge following Niclas Fullkrug being revealed as a POTM card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can now get their hands on this unique card with boosted stats by completing a fairly simple SBC.

The POTM cards for FIFA games were decided through a fan poll on EA's official website, and the German striker from Werder Bremen took home the award, having scored two goals in the last month.

Niclas Fullkrug gets Bundesliga Player of the Month card for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete Bundesliga POTM SBC for FIFA 23

The requirements for the Niclas Fullkrug POTM SBC are fairly tame compared to, say, Frederico Valverde's SBC from last week when he won the La Liga Player of the Month award. This time, all you need is a moderately high-rated squad containing only one Bundesliga player to meet the requirements.

SBC requirements

Players in squad: Minimum of 11

Players from Bundesliga: Minimum of one

Squad rating: Minimum of 84

Estimated cost of building the squad from scratch: 28-30K FUT Coins

Rewards: 84-rated Niclas Fullkrug card

With a substantial boost to his overall stats, especially his pace, shooting, and dribbling, Fullkrug is set to become quite an impressive forward for your team. The Werder Bremen striker had to defeat fellow Bundesliga players — including Hoffman, Bensebaini, and more — to win the POTM award for September.

It is evident that the Squad Building Challenge is quite reasonable and completing it will not take long for more serious FIFA 23 players. There are no chemistry requirements, meaning FUT fans can easily use footballers from different nations and leagues. This presents an easy way to choose fodder from their existing Ultimate Team Club.

With only one set of challenges to get the item, Fullkrug's September Bundesliga POTM card becomes the easiest to get out of all the other leagues; even Kim-Min-Jae's 82-rated CB card has two separate challenges, driving its cost to as much as double that of Fullkrug's card.

Is Bundesliga POTM SBC worth it: How big was the upgrade

POTM cards are always sought after by FUT players due to substantial upgrades to their base stats. This time, too, the boosts to the stats do not disappoint as Niclas's base overall of 75 has gotten a nine-point increase to give him a respectable rating of 84.

He gets a boost all across the board, with higher pace, dribbling, and shooting stats, making him quite a bit stronger as a striker. His 61 pace from the base gold card has been upgraded by a whopping 12 points to 73. While that is still quite low, his Lengthy AcceleRATE type does fit into the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team meta quite well.

He also has viable shooting stats after the upgrades, with a Finishing figure of 86 and a shot power of 89. His dribbling has also improved, and the POTM card has a better reaction and ball control of 88 each, while dribbling sees a score of 82.

POTM Card Marcus Rashford Niclas Fullkrug Overall Rating 84 84 Position ST ST Pace Rating 88 73 Shooting rating 84 86 Dribbling rating 83 82 Approximate SBC cost 110,000-120,000 FUT coins 28,000-30,000 FUT coins

While the card's rating might not be as good as many others, the above table comparison with the Premier League Player of the Month Marcus Rashford does make Niclas Fullkrug's SBC a much more economically viable option for Germany-based FUT squads in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes