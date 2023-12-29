"Who gives a f**k about the kids?" - Asmongold argues children and teenagers shouldn't have access to social media

Zack “Asmongold” took part in the recent Scuffed podcast on Trainwreckstv’s Kick channel and voiced his thoughts on many topics. Among these was a discussion of kids on the internet/social media. According to the OTK co-owner, the internet is no substitute for a good parent, and adults should take a greater hand in what their kids do. He went on to say that children shouldn’t be on social media at all.

This led to a heated discussion on social media about whether or not the content creator was right about what children should and should not have access to. While the members of the Scuffed podcast agreed, not everyone on Reddit necessarily did. Asmongold made his stance clear when he said parents need to raise their kids better:

"Who gives a f**k about the kids? Who cares about the f**king kids?”

Asmongold discusses children and teenagers on social media

During the Scuffed podcast, the primary argument Asmongold had regarding children and teenagers on social media was that parents shouldn’t use the internet/social media as a babysitter.

Many parents complain about where their kids go on the internet instead of having an informed discussion with them about what they should and should not be doing. According to the streamer:

“Who gives a f**k about the kids? Who cares about the f**king kids? It doesn’t matter. If you have a problem with what your kid is doing, you need to, what’s on a website, you need to learn how to raise your f**king kid! Stop putting your kid on the internet. The internet is not a babysitter!”

To the streamer’s credit, there are a number of dangerous people on the internet and websites that children should definitely not visit. However, the OTK streamer and avid WoW player went a step further and suggested that teenagers shouldn’t have access to social media, period:

“It is not a safe space! I’m gonna go ahead and say it: I do not think that kids should have any social media. There is no benefit in the world to a fifteen year old girl having Instagram. There is nothing good about that.”

Reddit reacts to Asmongold’s rant about social media

Netizens were split on how Asmongold spoke about social media access for kids. Some people agreed, calling his take “based.” However, at least one Redditor felt that while it sounds based until you consider just how important the internet is to the day-to-day lives of everyone - not just kids.

More people would weigh in on social media and its importance today. Some felt that social media has value for everyone, but many people use it for purposes other than what they think it is intended for.

Others would argue that it’s hypocritical for a streamer to suggest kids shouldn’t be on social media - after all, most of them target teenagers with their content across TikTok and YouTube. At least one reply suggested that OTK mostly targets the 18-29 demographic, not teens.

The discussion of teenagers on the internet is not a new one and is not likely to be resolved any time soon.