Who is KSI’s mother? Fans surprised as she posts new tweet supporting Andrew Tate

Yinka Olatunji, YouTube star Olajide "KSI's" mother, has made headlines after she supported controversial internet personality Andrew Tate on social media. On May 3, 2023, she responded to the latter's tweet, in which the British-American called out Vice for doing a "hit piece" on him. According to Yinka Olatunji, no matter how hard an enemy tries to "destroy" Tate, god has a way of "exposing them."

She tweeted:

"No matter how hard the enemy tries to destroy you, God has a way of exposing them and they always fall on their own sword. If God (is) before you who can be against you? Always have him in your life and cry out to him daily because prayer changes everything."

Some other instances when KSI's mother, Yinka Olatunji, supported Andrew Tate

On March 1, 2023, Twitter user @M4RP1N asked Yinka Olatunji about her views on Andrew Tate. She said that she considered the latter to be a "good orator." However, she was of the opinion that "too much talking" often got him in trouble:

Two days later (March 3, 2023), Yinka Olatunji quoted a tweet from Twitter user @ReachMorpheuss, who shared a video featuring a compilation of some of Andrew Tate's hot takes. In response, Yinka lauded the "Top G," adding that men are "meant to grow" into warriors and champions:

In another instance, Yinka celebrated the Tate brothers' release from a Romanian prison and placement under house arrest:

Online community taken by surprise at KSI's mother supporting Andrew Tate

Yinka Olatunji's most recent tweet in support of Tate drew a lot of attention and surprised many community members. One Twitter user wondered whether KSI's mother was aware that she was supporting a s*x trafficker:

One fan shared a meme that joked about KSI's potential reaction upon learning that his mother is a Top G:

Here are some more relevant reactions:

KSI has been pretty vocal about his sentiments regarding Andrew Tate and has called him out on several occasions. The professional boxer expressed his displeasure with Tate's online course, Hustlers University, labeling it "s**t" and "boring." He stated:

"I'm bored, bro! I'm already bored... the reason I bought it is to hear you say the s**t that you want to say! He's not even in it! He's not even there! It's some random donny... just being like, 'uh so, this is what you...,' no charisma! Zero!

Tate has also gone off against KSI. During the Tate Speech: Emergency Meeting podcast in 2022, he claimed that he would "smoke" KSI and went on to call him a hypocrite.

