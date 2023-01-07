Who is OneHandedLive? Meet the one-handed streamer who is taking the Valorant world by storm

Valorant streamer OneHandedLive has been accruing quite a reputation ever since clips of his gameplay were shared on social media. On top of that, many were quite impressed that the Twitch streamer had reached the Immortal rank in the game, literally single-handedly.

You see, the name OneHandedLive is no exaggeration because, according to his Twitch 'About Me' section, he was born with one hand. It states:

"I was born with one hand and i enjoy playing Call Of Duty & Fortnite, I've been gaming since a very young age and hopefully i'll be able to turn all of this into a career some day!"

With sporting personality Jake Lucky sharing his clips, the streamer saw a spike in his follower count, as portrayed in the graph below:

Burst in followers in recent days (Image via Twitch Tracker)

"Having 2 hands is overrated": Valorant streamer OneHandedLive is making waves in the community

Riot's tactical shooter has a global community with many extraordinary players and streamers keeping the conversation going. Viral clips of amazing gameplay frequent the Twitter circles subreddits, and the relatively small streamer OneHandedLive's story has been making waves in the community after news of the one-handed Valorant player reaching the Immortal rank got out.

The British streamer hasn't let anything stop him from achieving his gaming dreams. For context, the higher rank positions of the Valorant competitive scene are heavily contested, and according to PCGamesN, in November 2022, about 50% of the player base was still under the Gold rank.

OneHand @OneHanded_ Having 2 hands is overrated 🤠 Having 2 hands is overrated 🤠 https://t.co/BkX91ghtyH

Moreover, according to the dataset, only 1.2% of players were in the Immortal rank, while the Radiant rank is populated by the top 003%. It is clear that what OneHandedLive has achieved is nothing short of remarkable. In a tweet showcasing his gameplay where he gets an amazing ace on Breeze, the streamer even wrote:

"Having 2 hands is overrated"

Various other clips have been shared over social media, and one post from Jake Lucky, which blew up, has gotten over 172K views on Twitter, doing a lot for his reach.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



Ya he's frikin nuts This is streamer @OneHanded_ , he was born with just 1 hand but somehow still achieved Immortal in ValorantYa he's frikin nuts This is streamer @OneHanded_, he was born with just 1 hand but somehow still achieved Immortal in Valorant Ya he's frikin nuts https://t.co/1QF9ee21Zx

The creator has taken to posting a plethora of clips from his regular streams, such as another ace on Breeze that he posted three days ago, but this time with a pistol.

OneHand @OneHanded_ Love a pistol round ace Love a pistol round ace 😈 https://t.co/a0gPpC53QV

He was back the next day with more clips of him acing.

OneHand @OneHanded_ Going demon mode Going demon mode 😈 https://t.co/xMe5S7FEVm

The impressive gameplay has naturally attracted attention, and many positively reacted to his posts. Here are some of them:

Ferni @fernandoojbc @OneHanded_ you are cracked how do you move and use utility and everything with 1 hand @OneHanded_ you are cracked how do you move and use utility and everything with 1 hand

This is not the first time a congenitally one-armed person has gone viral on the Valorant scene. Back in 2020, BionicGamer323's Reddit post went viral after he showcased his setup.

