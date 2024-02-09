"Who paid him to say that": Fans react to Shannon Sharpe picking Kai Cenat for NBA All-Stars Celebrity Game MVP

In a recent interview on live television, Shannon Sharpe stated that Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has a good chance of being named the MVP in the upcoming NBA All-Stars Celebrity Game slated to happen on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The statements have garnered a lot of reaction from the streaming community after a clip of the interaction was shared on social media platform X.

Kai is perhaps one of the most popular live-streamers on Twitch and has amassed several awards over his career. However, with the number of celebrities playing in the upcoming game, it appears that many ended up trolling the streamer over the comment. One X user joked that someone must have paid Shannon Sharpe to say it:

"Who paid him to say that."

"He has been working on his game": Shannon Sharpe praises Kai Cenat ahead of NBA All-Stars Celebrity Game

On February 7, it was announced that Kai Cenat will be playing in the upcoming NBA All-Stars Celebrity Game, and fans were quite excited. He will be on the Shannon Team, coached by none other than Shannon Sharpe, 50 Cent, and Peyton Manning.

Perhaps that is why Sharpe named Kai to be the MVP, but the Twitch streamer has a lot of competition ahead of him as his team will be facing off against the likes of Metta World Peace, Natasha Cloud, and C.J. Stroud, who will be playing in the opposing team.

In an interview, Shannon Sharpe was asked by his co-anchors about his picks for who will take home the MVP title in the upcoming NBA All-Stars Celebrity Game. Shannon did mention Micah Parsons' name first, before changing it to Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who is also on his team.

The pro-Football Hall of Fame inductee also mentioned that he had seen videos of the content creator that had impressed him and said:

"Kai Cenat has been practicing. I saw some videos he uploaded. He has been working on his game, so."

Stephen A Smith, however, disagreed with Shannon Sharpe. According to him, it was his team's C.J. Stroud who will be taking home the MVP award in the upcoming NBA All-Stars Celebrity Game.

Netizens appeared to agree that while Kai may be a two-time Streamer of the Year winner, he probably will not be getting the MVP award. Here are some more reactions from X to Shannon's statements:

The Twitch streamer has seen a massive increase in popularity over the last couple of years, rising up the ranks to be one of the top streamers on the Purple platform. Moreover, Kai Cenat's recent announcement of a partnership with Nike has stunned the fans.