Who is Sevyntv? Everything about the internet personality who won Kai Cenat's e-date show

Social media personality Sevyntv was one of the participants and the subsequent winner of Kai Cenat's e-dating show. Kai organized the show to help find a match for the girl's boyfriend. She had gone up on stage at Nigerian singer Omah Lay's recent concert to dance with him, the clip of which has been doing rounds on social media since.

After going through 20 different women, the man had to choose between Sevyntv and another participant, Jaz. He ended up picking Sevyn. However, soon after, netizens unearthed images of Sevyn without makeup and subsequently accused her of being a catfish.

Who is Sevyntv? Social media star who won the 20 v 1 Kai Cenat dating show

In a clip that has since gone viral, a woman was called up on stage to dance with singer Omah Lay at his recent concert. The dance was showcased in the form of a silhouette, and the pair could be seen getting close. However, as it turned out, the woman dancing came to the concert with her boyfriend, who watched the entire ordeal go down live.

With many netizens empathizing with the man, Kai Cenat called him over onto his stream, where he organized the dating show. The winner of the show was social media star Sevyntv, who has a significant following across platforms. She has over 60,000 followers on her Instagram account and more than 23,000 on X.

Her TikTok account also has over 43,000 followers. Furthermore, she uploads videos on her YouTube channel, where she is joined by an audience of 2,300+ subscribers.

Now, after she came into the spotlight after appearing on Kai's stream, many netizens have started digging into her social media and come across her photos without makeup during her "GRWM" or "Get-Ready-With-Me" videos. Since then, she has been on the receiving end of accusations of being a catfish, with many stating that the man in the dating show is "catching L’s":

However, many are calling the criticism invalid, stating that wearing makeup does not equate to catfishing:

Kai Cenat is known for his experimental approach to streaming and has never shied away from trying out newer formats and collaborations to keep things fresh. In a recent major announcement, Kai revealed he was going to collaborate with sports giant Nike to make "Kai x Nike" apparel, much to his fans' excitement.