Who is the voice actor for Junker Queen in Overwatch 2?

After Overwatch 2’s Reveal event, many fans were caught up on what will happen with the beta, release date, and other important things. One of the largest aspects of the new game will be the new champions, three of which are already basically confirmed.

The old beta gave players a shot at testing out Sojourn, the railgun wielder from Canada. The Junker Queen has also received a cinematic trailer, though, giving players a taste of the character’s backstory and some of her equipment.

Junker Queen gets two new trailers for her appearance in Overwatch 2

The Junker Queen trailer showed her rise from the Wastelands and her seizing of the throne from the Junker King. The heroine’s Australian accent was being provided by none other than Australian/Sri Lankan actress Leah de Niese.

Fans might recognize de Niese as Abby from Twentysomething. She has also been on other big shows like House Husbands and Offspring.

Based on her cinematic trailer, it looks like Junker Queen has quite the backstory. Several times during the trailer, she gets flashbacks of her childhood, surrounded by her family. This is likely implying that they are no longer in the picture.

There was also an origin story trailer for the champions as well. This trailer was a little shorter, but it comes complete with an energetic punk rock theme song. The trailer depicts Junker Queen’s trials while making a name for herself in Junkertown, Australia.

Junker Queen hails from Junkertown, Australia (Image via Blizzard)

While fans get a fair glimpse of what weapons the Junker Queen will use, her exact toolkit is still unknown at the moment. It is confirmed, though, that she will fall under the tank category.

This will make it really tough for teams to decide whether or not to use Junker Queen. Unlike the 6v6 that the game is usually played in, Overwatch 2 got rid of the second tank slot. That means teams can’t run Junker Queen and Reinhardt or Junker Queen and Winston, they will be forced to pick one.

The official release date for Overwatch 2 is October 4. Players can get early access to the beta, though, by purchasing the Watchpoint Pack. This will also come with a Premium Battle Pass and other bonuses like new skins and a bundle of in-game currency.

