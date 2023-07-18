Why does Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate want people to boycott the finance app Revolut?

Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate has called on his followers to boycott the mobile financing app Revolut in a recent tweet that has garnered a lot of attention. AThe app is used to send and receive money from other accounts, and as per the younger Tate brother, the application seems to have locked him out for months.

Tristan Tate allegedly has a considerable amount of money tied to his Revolut account. In a tweet from December 2022, before he and his brother were detained by the Romanian police, he had told his followers that the account in question had over $700,000. With the application still locking him out, the controversial social media influencer has openly called on people to boycott Revolut.

"They still have 700,000 dollars of my money": Tristan Tate says Revolut has kept him from accessing his money for almost a year

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



Boycott twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



When I got cancelled



It’s been locked for 5 months and they have yet to give me a reason. (This is illegal)



Please RT and DO NOT use Revolut.



Updates below.



🧵 twitter.com/RevolutApp/sta… Great ad! I’d like to share my experience with you.When I got cancelled @RevolutApp locked my account containing over 700,000 dollars.It’s been locked for 5 months and they have yet to give me a reason. (This is illegal)Please RT and DO NOT use Revolut.Updates below. UPDATE, they still have 700,000 dollars of my money and have not returned it or given me a reason.Boycott @RevolutApp

The Tate brothers are notorious for their controversial takes on the internet and gained a lot of followers on social media last year after Andrew Tate went viral. As such, both have millions of followers on Twitter after Elon Musk allowed previously banned accounts to return to the website.

Tristan and Andrew are known to flaunt their money on their socials by posting videos and pictures showcasing expensive cars and more. However, back in December of 2022, Tristan Tate announced that the Revolut app had locked his account for five months, resulting in him losing access to over $700K.

Calling the action illegal, he specifically asked his followers not to use the application and provided more information in the Twitter thread. Apparently, the app that he used to send and receive money overseas had prevented him from making transfers back in August 2022. The influencer also shared screenshots of his conversation with a representative, who had asked him to wait two calendar days.

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman It began in august when I noticed my cards and transfers stopped working.



I assumed it was because I had been flying around.



This screenshot is important as I was promised at the end of August “the review might take UP TO 2 calendar days”.



It gets funnier stay tuned.

However, things did not work out after two days, as Tristan Tate revealed that they later asked him for more time to work on the issue. He shared additional screenshots of conversations with other representatives and noted that this went on for more than 28 days, which he stated was the legal limit for holding funds. In a true red pill fashion, he called the whole case an attack of the 'Matrix.'

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



Credit to



Revolut are built different! As many of you are already telling me, every second past 28 days they keep my funds is a crime.Credit to @transferwise who blocked my accounts as a matrix attack but actually send me the 500k they had of mine 28 days later.Revolut are built different!

As per his latest tweets, Tristan is still unable to access the $700K in the Revolut account, prompting him to tweet about boycotting the application.

Twitter reactions

Here are some of his Twitter followers reacting to the news about Revolut not allowing him to access his funds:

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been embroiled in a lot of controversies over the year due to their contentious takes on gender roles. Andrew's recent interview with Tucker Carlson, where he criticized Adam22, has also seen some resistance from other right-wing influencers.