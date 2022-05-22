Why Apex Legends Mobile does not feature crossplay

As of now, it looks like Apex Legends Mobile players will not be able to play against console players.

Apex fans have long waited for this popular title to have its mobile release. It’s not exactly being ported over, though. Respawn Entertainment built this version. There will be plenty of small differences from what players are familiar with on the console.

Apex Legends mobile to be a separate experience from the console version

The mobile version of Apex Legends, which is out today, will not feature crossplay. Mobile gamers can play with other mobile gamers, but not those on the console.

This is why there are several differences in the mobile version. For example, nine champions are coming over from the console version. They are as follows:

Bangalore

Bloodhound

Caustic

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Mirage

Octane

Pathfinder

Wraith

The mobile version is also getting a new, exclusive champion. Fade will be the first mobile-only character and quite a powerful one.

Fade will be a new character for the mobile version (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Fade gets the ability to toss discs that will throw its surroundings into the void. This applies to both enemies and teammates. Fade can also move through the void to reverse time. The champion will retrace his steps for a couple of seconds when using this tactical. On top of that, Fade is passive, where his movement speed increases after sliding.

The developers specifically said they wanted the mobile game to be its own experience, separate from the version that console gamers have played for several years. This would likely imply that new game modes (and potentially more new champions) will be flooding into the game soon.

Apex Legends is one of several popular games in the battle royale style. Similar to Fortnite, the goal is to be the last champion standing. It has been out since 2019. Nintendo Switch players could only start playing it in 2021. The mobile version was just released today.

The mobile version of the game will feature tons of exciting game modes. Mobile players will be able to enjoy Thermal Station, Overflow and 3v3. Even a Team Deathmatch mode gives the hero shooter more of that classic Call of Duty Feel. It's currently available for both Android and IoS.

