Why discontinuing Dota 2 Battle Pass is turning out to be the best thing 

Since Valve announced the discontinuation of the Battle Pass in Dota 2, the game has undergone groundbreaking patch updates. The International 2023 replaced the traditional Battle Pass with Compendium rewards featuring player capsules, voice lines, and more. Valve's blog post before the New Frontiers gameplay update confirmed that the Battle Pass would be removed from future TI iterations to focus more on the game's core aspects.

This shift has proven to be the best decision for Dota 2. By concentrating on gameplay updates, the development team has introduced significant changes that have catapulted the game to new heights, solidifying its position as the leading MOBA title.

Dota 2 7.36 gameplay update reflects Valve's new approach

Expand Tweet

Trending

Gameplay update 7.36 introduced Innate Abilities and Facets, two new mechanisms that significantly altered the dynamics of all existing heroes. Additionally, the notable buffs and nerfs established a new meta and brought a fresh landscape to the MOBA game. This transition is a result of the developer team's decision to exclude the Battle Pass, which typically appeared during TI seasons and special events.

Previous Battle Passes offered special Arcanas, Collector's Cache Treasures, Personas, and other cosmetic-based rewards, including Cavern Crawl sets. By moving away from the Battle Pass model, Valve turned towards gameplay improvements, boosting the player count and garnering more attention.

Also Check: Heroes Tier List in Dota 2

Reasons for the removal of Battle Pass in Dota 2

Expand Tweet

Dota players not purchasing Battle Pass

One of the major reasons for discontinuing the Battle Pass was its low purchase count. Despite the excitement it generated, most players did not purchase higher-level Battle Pass rewards.

Players forget what the game is about

Valve's official blog emphasized the importance of gameplay over cosmetics:

"Every Dota player has gotten to explore the new map, play with the new items, and accidentally die to a Tormentor; every Dota player benefits from UI improvements and new client features."

By switching from cosmetic content to gameplay enhancements, the developers aim to remind players of the gameplay experience that makes Dota 2 unique.

Battle Pass content drop

The exclusive nature of Battle Pass rewards led the development team to concentrate on issuing more and more content for it. However, this approach caused a content drought and the team admitted that it limited them from creating exciting gameplay features.

Also Check: Crownfall Act II Guide

Aftermath of removing Battle Pass in Dota 2

Patch 7.36 received positive feedback as the gameplay expanded and became more interactive. The bold decision to remove Battle Passes, which were once revenue sources, has paid off, as the community is happy with the game's active path. Successive updates, 7.36a and 7.36b, were also warmly welcomed, with some even speculating that Dota 3 is already up and running.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback