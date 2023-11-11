Why has EA Sports removed the EA FC 24 Triple Threat Foundations Pack?

The Triple Threat Foundations pack was released with the new promo in EA FC 24 on November 10, 2023, and it introduced some fantastic items in Ultimate Team. The special pack even offered boosted chances of getting a promo item. However, it has now been removed from Ultimate Team. EA Sports has officially acknowledged the pack's removal, which has left many players puzzled.

This isn't the first time EA Sports removed a piece of content from Ultimate Team. Such steps are usually taken if the content doesn't work out in the intended fashion. This seems to be the case with the EA FC 24 Triple Threat Foundations Pack. However, the error in this case is relatively easy to miss.

EA FC 24 Triple Threat Foundations Pack had the wrong cover image

Promo packs like the Triple Threat Foundations Pack are usually untradeable. While they offer boosted chances for promo items and relatively better rewards, all their cards can't be put up for sale on the market. However, the major issue with this pack is the image that EA Sports used for it.

The image resembled the covers used for tradeable packs, even though the description said it was untradeable. This left many players confused and led to misunderstandings in the community. There were instances where people bought the pack thinking they would receive tradeable rewards, only for it not to happen.

Hence, EA Sports has removed the pack from the store, and EA FC 24 players no longer have the option to open it. This pack was available for 1,300 FC points or 133,333 coins.

EA Sports has stated that the pack will return, so players will get another opportunity to open it. However, a timeline for its return hasn't been revealed yet. Readers are advised to follow the official accounts of Sportskeeda and EA Sports for all the latest information.

A part of the community might have wrongly spent their coins or FC points on the Triple Threat Foundations Pack, thinking that they would get tradeable rewards. However, EA Sports hasn't announced compensation for those who have already opened the pack.