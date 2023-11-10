UFC 5 update: EA Sports releases first patch update; fixes major issues

The EA Sports UFC 5 video game has had a great deal of anticipation ever since it was announced earlier this year. The game was released last month, and the first patch updates have already been released to fix some major issues in the game. The new update is live on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The new update will increase the long-term stamina cost of strikes in the stand-up. An issue that applied too much vulnerability on the return from side sways and inconsistency between the different types of jabs and straights has also been fixed.

The stamina drain applied to the submissive fighter in the headlock clinch position has been removed while the dominant fighter still has their stamina drained. That said, there are several other changes. Take a look at all of them in the tweet below:

Is there an Alter Ego mode in UFC 5?

Along with several new features that were added in the UFC 5 video game, there is a new Alter Ego mode. As the name suggests, the Alter Ego mode will allow players to play as specific and well-known versions or alter egos of some fighters in the UFC roster based on their distinct backgrounds, which were apparent in the early stages of their UFC careers.

A trailer was recently released for the same, and it revealed Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Jon Jones, Sean O'Malley, Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Shevchenko, Conor McGregor, and Leon Edwards as the fighters for the first season of the Alter Ego mode.

Alex Pereira's alter ego will be his version from his days in Glory Kickboxing, and Alexander Volkanovski's alter ego will be from his rugby days. Moreover, Sean O'Malley's alter ego is Dana White's Contender Series version of him.

It is certainly an interesting effort from the developers of UFC 5 to make the game more engaging. It is worth noting that the previous version of the game received a fair share of criticism for its apparent lack of engaging game modes.