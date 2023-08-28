Why has EA Sports removed the FIFA 23 84x10 SBC and 85x10 SBC?

Lightning has struck twice in two consecutive days as EA Sports has removed another set of SBCs from FIFA 23. The new versions of 84x10 SBC and 85x10 SBC, which arrived earlier on August 28, have now been removed. EA Sports has made the official announcement on their Twitter account. Suffice to say, this will be a major disappointment for many fans. This is the second successive night when an SBC has been pulled from Ultimate Team.

Earlier on August 27, the Level Up Player Pick SBC was released in Ultimate Team. However, it has been removed by EA Sports on grounds of wrong rewards, with the challenge yet to be reinstated in FIFA 23. The 84x10 SBC and the 85x10 SBC have been incredibly popular thus far, but they also have been taken off from Ultimate Team.

Both 84x10 SBC and 85x10 SBC have been removed from FIFA 23 for the same reason

The Level Up Player Pick SBC was removed due to contentious rewards. Players were supposed to get the upgraded versions, but many got the standard ones. However, tonight's issue seems to involve requirements. Both challenges had certain stipulations that were supposed to be met by the players to earn the rewards.

At first glance, proceedings seemed quite odd as the requirements had been made more difficult. However, EA Sports soon clarified there had been an unintentional error on their part. To solve the issue, both SBCs were immediately taken down from FIFA 23. Since then, there's been no ETA for reinstating the challenges.

This isn't the first time EA Sports has removed an SBC from Ultimate Team. These removals usually follow the emergence of some error in challenges, which is also the case for tonight.

The developers have announced that any items players might have used in the meantime will be returned in the future. However, a date for the refund is yet to be announced.