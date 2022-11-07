"Why would you even try?" - Kai Cenat astonished after an attacker gets knocked out by Adin Ross' security

In a recently uploaded livestream, Kai Cenat reacted to a gruesome clip of a stranger getting knocked out cold by Adin Ross' security personnel after attempting to attack the streamer. Kai, a good friend of Adin's, was sent a video on Twitter.

In the video, wherein the audio is distorted due to the commotion, a stranger is seen lying down after being visibly jittered from a strike by Adin Ross' security guard.

Seeing the aftermath of the incident, Kai Cenat opined on the stranger trying to attack Adin. He said:

"Why would you even try?"

Kai Cenat left bewildered at stranger's unsuccessful attempt in attacking Adin Ross

At the 25th-minute mark of his latest stream, Kai was seen reacting to a clip of Adin Ross having an altercation with what appears to be a fan. In the clip, Adin is visibly agitated as he swears:

"F**k you and your mother. Your mother's a whore, I'll f**k that bi*ch...pu**y f**k you, you're a b*tch!"

It is unclear what prompted the altercation, however, it soon turned violent as the following video depicted the man lying on the ground after being hit by Adin's security guard. Reacting to the video, Kai said:

"Yo, what the f**k! Adin knocked this ni**a out? Bro, here's my thing right? Why even try ni**a that big? Like, why would you even try a big buffed chocolate Hershey bar ni**a like that bro?"

(Timestamp: 00:24:47)

He continued:

"Why? I never understood why ni**gas do that sh*t bro. That ni**a is f**king buff bro. He's a buff chocolate machine ni**a."

Kai Cenat also reacted to a picture of the man lying unconscious on the street. Upon finding out that the dispute arose after the stranger cursed at Adin for no apparent reason, he exclaimed by saying:

"O sh*t!"

Fans react to the confrontation

The clip of the streamer's altercation quickly went viral and was shared across the internet. It made its way to the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a lot of comments. Some also suggested that the guy was fortunate that there was no ammunition involved.

Here are some of the reactions:

Fans also shared their reactions through Twitter. Many expressed their words of appreciation towards Adin's security guard who goes by the name "Ant." Here are some of the notable tweets:

🤡 @ODxrkz @AdinUpdatess don’t play wit dat boy he is not one of dem🤣 @AdinUpdatess don’t play wit dat boy he is not one of dem🤣 https://t.co/dCo1GTzgi0

Michaél @eLuzion9 @AdinUpdatess Getting punched by ant must be like getting hit by thanos LMAO @AdinUpdatess Getting punched by ant must be like getting hit by thanos LMAO

Kai Cenat and Adin Ross collaborated on a recent stream over a Discord call that was touted to be an e-date stream. The entire VOD can be found on Adin Ross' channel.

