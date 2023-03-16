"Why can't I enjoy what I want to do?" - Asmongold opens up about getting pressured by his family to stream on main channel

Zack "Asmongold" recently expressed his displeasure at some of his friends and family members' remarks about his inactivity on his main Twitch channel.

As a co-owner of One True King (OTK), Asmongold has been streaming consistently on his alternative channel, zackrawrr, for almost a year. While he did not provide any reason behind his decision to stop streaming on his main channel, he confirmed that it had nothing to do with the recent controversies involving OTK.

In a recent livestream, Asmongold revealed that he has been getting pressured by his friends and family members to stream on his main channel. He expressed his frustrations, saying:

"Why can't I enjoy what I want to do?"

"I'm happy, I'm comfortable, I'm enjoying myself": Asmongold about streaming on his alternative channel

Despite having a massive following of over 3.4 million on Twitch and being one of the top streamers on the platform, Asmongold has refused to stream on his main channel for personal reasons.

In a livestream in October 2022, he hinted that he has been dealing with a lot of stress, which could be one of the reasons for his decision to take a break from streaming on his main channel.

The streamer had said:

"It's like it's one of those things that is like not a logical way of feeling, and I think that's probably why it bothers me a lot is that I feel a certain way, and I don't know why because I don't think I should feel that way. So it just... It f**ks me up in the head, man."

(Timestamp: 01:41:19)

In his most recent stream, he vented:

"Even my dad will ask me, 'When are you going back to the main channel, you should do the main channel again.' It's like, what is this?"

He added:

"It s*cks. I'm happy, I'm comfortable, I'm enjoying myself, and people constantly wanna push me towards something that is like their idea of what they want me to do, but it's clearly something that makes me uncomfortable, but they don't understand why it makes me uncomfortable, so they just pretend that part doesn't exist."

The Twitch star concluded that despite his alt account generating fewer viewers, he is not bothered about it. He, however, urged everyone to try to "know" him better.

Fan reactions

Asmongold's decision to take a break from streaming on his main channel has divided his fans. While some understand his need to prioritize his mental health, others are concerned about the financial impact that the decision might have.

Many of his fans have pointed out that streaming on his main channel would likely bring in more sponsors and revenue, which could help secure his financial future.

Here's what fans had to say about the OTK co-founder's recent comments:

Fans give their opinions on the streamer's latest rant (Image via Reddit)

While some fans may be disappointed with his absence from his main channel, Asmongold has continued to engage with fans on his alternative channel, zackrawrr.

