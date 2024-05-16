"Why would I say it?": xQc's audience asks him to say the n-word after he seemingly defended Destiny for using it

Felix "xQc" recently reacted to the online feud between Kick streamer Steven "Destiny" and Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker on his stream. During the stream, xQc seemingly defended Steven for using the racial n-word slur in an X post directed against Piker. Felix insinuated that Destiny had not used the slur in a hateful way, saying:

"Do you feel like this slur is being used in a hateful way here? Is this what your brain perceives as a slur being used in a hateful way against black people?"

However, not all of xQc's audience agreed with his point. They asked the Twitch streamer to say the n-word on camera since he suggested it was not used in a hateful manner. The streamer was unhappy with this reaction and reiterated Destiny's usage of the racial slur was not hateful:

"I should just say it? It's like trailer trash f*cking behavior. This is some degenerate behavior. Is it hateful? No. Why would I say it? Like what does it prove? What the f*ck are you guys talking about? What does that prove, how does that prove anything? Like, what? Guys, that's like saying, 'I don't think that this drug is harmful. Okay then smoke it! Then smoke it then, bro.' Um, no. Like what? What a stupid f*cking mindset."

xQc explains why he thinks Destiny using the n-word in reply to Ludwig was not hateful

For those unaware, Destiny is considered a controversial figure in the streaming world. He streams on Kick and YouTube and has been feuding with HasanAbi for years due to their differences on socio-political issues. Both are political streamers.

In a recent post on X, the Kick streamer posted screenshots featuring alleged Discord messages from HasanAbi, with the caption reading:

""19 days ago on his podcast" this ni**a got me on his obsession calendar with JDAM-guided precision wtf."

The post that Felix was reacting to (Image via @OmniLiberal/X)

The reason xQc's apparent defense of the use of the n-word has received so much backlash is that a few weeks ago, the streamer criticized Adin Ross' friends Cuffem and ShnaggyHose for using the f-word in his presence. He had exited the Discord call, claiming he wouldn't entertain people using such language.

The controversy ruffled a lot of feathers, with ShnaggyHose later issuing a public apology for using it. Now that he has defended Destiny for using the n-word, some of Felix's audience have called him out for it. However, the Twitch streamer addressed it just before claiming that the use of the slur was not fateful.

Comparing it to slurs such as the f-word used against him by Adin Ross' friends for kissing AustinShow on camera, xQc argued that slurs should not be used in a hateful way, seemingly justifying Destiny's post on X that contained the n-word:

"Last time when I was like the f-word blah, blah. I said if there is a scenario where you're using it the way it is not to be used, such as 'Oh dude, this person is gay, or perceived as. I am going to use the f-word in that way.' And then you call someone the f-word, you are using a slur in a hateful way. That's always wrong."

xQc has taken Destiny's side in recent online feuds. A few days ago, he even mocked Ludwig for beefing with the political streamer on X.