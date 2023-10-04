"Why is Minecraft hiding the truth?" - Dream chimes in as Minecraft players demand developer to add "s*x mob" in game

Twitch streamer and popular Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" has once again playfully highlighted the desires of the Minecraft community regarding game features. He shared a few screenshots showing how fans comically inundated the latest Minecraft X/Twitter post with requests for an unconventional addition to the game - s*x.

As expected, in an effort to maintain a clean and on-topic discussion, Minecraft opted to hide the replies to the post. Nevertheless, users can still access these hidden comments if they choose to unhide them. Dream shared the avalanche of comments involving the addition of s*x to the game.

He captioned his post by stating:

"Why is Minecraft hiding the truth?"

"Put some sort of s*x mod" - Dream amplifies the Minecraft community's hidden replies

Minecraft has just unveiled a significant game update, and the developers are engaging the community in a vote to decide which new mob, essentially a character within the game, should be introduced. The first one out of the three mobs they've revealed as a contender is the crab.

Despite the crab offering several useful abilities like climbing and extending block placement range, it appears the Minecraft community has expressed a preference for something different. This sentiment, of course, was also echoed by Dream. The comments reiterated the same desires, with fans repeatedly stating:

"Put some sort of s*x mod."

Dream's original X post/tweet generated many humorous responses, with users playfully suggesting that the YouTuber might have a personal interest in it because he'd like to interact with fellow Minecraft YouTuber George "GeorgeNotFound" (the ongoing joke about their romantic connection).

Here are some of the comments under his X post/tweet:

All three mobs are scheduled to be released in the game before October 13. The voting process will commence on October 13 at 1 pm EDT and will run for precisely 48 hours and 15 minutes, concluding at 1:15 pm EDT on October 15. This extended duration ensures that every member of the Minecraft community has ample time to cast their vote for their favored mob.