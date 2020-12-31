Wild Rift makes all champions free-to-play for three days

Wild Rift recently announced that every champion in the game would be free-to-play for three days.

Players will also be rewarded with double XP and Blue Motes during the three-day period.

Blue Motes in Wild Rift is what Blue Essence is in League of Legends. One of the most common forms of currency in Wild Rift, Blue Motes, allows players to permanently unlock champions as well as purchase certain in-game items.

For three days only, every champ is FREE TO PLAY! Find your new favorite champion for 2021, and grab double XP and Blue Motes while you’re at it.



Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/mmW4herife — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) December 31, 2020

Wild Rift is still in its regional open beta, and a three-day event providing Double XP and Blue Motes will come in extremely handy for new players.

The League of Legends variant for mobile devices has a comparatively smaller champion pool than the original PC game. However, that hasn't affected the overall gameplay as multiple popular faces from League of Legends, such as Evelynn, Akali, and Lee Sin, have made it into Wild Rift.

Here's everything that players need to know about the new year event in Wild Rift.

All Wild Rift champions are free for three days

The fact that everyone will have access to all the champions means that there will be multiple players in various lobbies who do not have a proper understanding of their selected champion. This could lead to horrific situations in solo queue matches.

Should stay off solo q for the next 3 days 💀 — . (@lfckarma) December 31, 2020

Players are advised to avoid solo queue lobbies for these three days. This will ensure that they don't run into someone testing a new champion with absolutely no prior experience.

With the double XP and Blue Motes feature coming online at the same time, players will be looking to amass as many levels and as much in-game currency as they can.

Wild Rift is still in the regional open beta, with multiple regions still not having access to the game. Riot Games has promised that Wild Rift will be available in every region by the second quarter of 2021. Until the game officially comes out for every region, it is going to be a prolonged wait for the community.

All jokes aside, I can't wait to start playing this on my phone / console soon. It all looks so pretty and neat! 🤤 pic.twitter.com/5UfJ1MzazR — Stephy Kun (@Mifuni21) December 31, 2020

Players from regions that already have access to Wild Rift can try and choose the champion they desire from all the champions in the game.

The double XP and Blue Motes is simply a cherry on the top for players, allowing everyone to earn in-game benefits while trying new champions during these three days.