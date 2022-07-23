Wild Rift patch 3.3a complete pre-notes: Shen nerfs, Pyke buffs, Ekko adjustments, and more

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 3.3a prenotes is finally live, and it would seem that Riot Games is going to be making a significant amount of balance updates in the coming week.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the buffs that make their way to Pyke, Jayce, and Renekton. Picks like Draven, Senna, Shen, and Shona will have their kit toned down significantly.

League of Legends: Wild Rift @wildrift Here's a "First Look" at the balance changes for patch 3.3a coming next Wednesday.



Moreover, Ekko will be in for a significant amount of updates as well, with items like Black Cleaver, Death’s Dance, and Divine Sunderer facing significant nerfs in the upcoming Wild Rift patch 3.3a.

However, before moving onto the list of proposed updates, Riot Games mentioned that the revealed changes are tentative and might not reflect entirely in the official patch. Moreover, the pre-notes may also not be complete, and the developers might choose to introduce additional updates to them in the next couple of weeks.

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 3.3a pre-notes

1) Champion Buffs

Jayce

(1) Ranged Shock Blast AD ratio: 120% Bonus AD to 130% Bonus AD

(1) Melee To the Skies! AD ratio: 120% Bonus AD to 130% Bonus AD

Pyke

Base health growth: 115 + 125

(P) Gift of the Drowned Ones Gray health storage when two or more enemy champions nearby: 35% Damage suffered (3)

Phantom Undertow deals 25% damage to minions and monsters - 45% Damage suffered

Renekton

(1) Cull the Meek Healing bonus AD ratio per enemy hit: 8% - 10%

(2) Ruthless Predator Base damage per strike: 10/20/30/40 - 10/25/40/55

2) Champ Nerfs

Draven

(1) Spinning Axe Bonus AD ratio: 100/110/120/130% to 90/100/110/120%

Senna

Base Attack Speed growth: 2.2% 1.2%

(P) Absolution Mist trigger damage: 1.6% -16% current health (max at level 10) to 1.2% -12% current health (max at level 10)

Shen

(P) Ki Barrier Shield: 60 - 109 +51 - 100

(0) Twilight Assault Max Health ratio: 2.5/3/3.5/4% to 2/2.5/3/3.5%

(1) Twilight Assault Enhanced Max health ratio: 5.5/6/6.5/7% to 5/5.5/6/6.5%

Sona

(2) Aria of Perseverance Shield: 25/65/105/145 to 25/55/85/115

(4) Crescendo Basic ability cooldown reduction: 10/25/40% to 10/20/30%

Soraka

( Wish Base Heal: 150/250/350 (+40%AP) - 150/225/300 (+45%AP),

Yasuo

(P) Shield: 100 - 520 - 100 - 485 (P) Shield duration: 2s to 1.5s

3) Champion Adjustments

Ekko

(P) Z-Drive Resonance Bonus damage to monsters: 150% to 120%

(1) Timewinder Mana cost: 60/70/80/90 to 50/60/70/80

Staff of Flowing Water

Buff duration: 4s to 6s

Ability Haste granted by buff: 20 to 15

4) System Buffs

Scorch

Damage: 21-35 to 24-38

5) System Nerfs

Black Cleaver

Armor reduction per stack: 5% to 4%

Maximum stacks: 5 to 6

Death's Dance

Heal on takedown: 15% Maximum health to 10% Maximum health

Divine Sunderer

Total Cost: 3300g - 3450g

Wild Rift patch 3.3a is scheduled for the coming week on Wednesday, which is July 27, 2022.

