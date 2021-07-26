Wild Rift Ruination, Sentinels of Light and Battle Academia Skins: Champions, Release Date and more

Wild Rift is set to release a lot of skins for players with the upcoming July 26th update.

Season 3 of Wild Rift kicks off on the above mentioned date and they are looking to catch up to the live event that is currently taking place on the League of Legends PC version. This means that the Sentinels of Light and Ruination themed skins are finally going to make an appearance on the mobile version of the game.

We will light the way with steadfast hearts, and face each shadow with ready weapons. pic.twitter.com/7zkVMU4tpg — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 24, 2021

However, it does not end there as the new champion Akshan is also set to be released along with an exclusive skin. Akshan's Battle Academia version is coming to Wild Rift, which has not featured on the League of Legends PC client. This is not new as in the past Wild Rift has received exclusive skins as Riot Games look to increase the popularity of the mobile version.

Wild Rift looks to join in the fight against Viego

In the upcoming season 3 update Wild Rift will join hands to defeat the Ruined King from destroying all of Runeterra. Lucian and Senna have been trying to recruit Sentinels of Light to assist them in the fight. However, the Ruined King has not been sitting idle either as he has also gathered a few able members on his side who can put up an equal fight against the Sentinels.

Currently, Irelia, Riven and Vayne are set to receive the Sentinels of Light skin. Alongside them, Draven, Miss Fortune and Shyvana are set to receive the ruination skins. Finally, the rogue sentinel from Shurima, Akshan, is set to receive the Battle Academia skin as an exclusive to Wild Rift.

The splash art of all the skins has been presented in the list below. Currently, the price of these skins is unknown. However, a rough estimate can be made based on the rarity of their PC versions.

1) Ruined Shyvana

Ruined Shyvana (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 990 Wild Cores

2) Ruined Draven

Ruined Draven (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 990 Wild Cores

3) Ruined Miss Fortune

Ruined Miss Fortune (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 990 Wild Cores

4) Sentinel Riven

Sentinel Riven (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 990 Wild Cores

Dark clashes with light, and... wait, a super-powered high school student? For real?!



💜 Battle Academia Akshan

😈 Ruined Draven

😈 Ruined Miss Fortune

😈 Ruined Shyvana

🌟 Sentinel Irelia

🌟 Sentinel Riven

🌟 Sentinel Vayne



Available July 27 @ 5:01pm PT. pic.twitter.com/mkNXIL98I1 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 26, 2021

5) Sentinel Vayne

Sentinel Vayne (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 990 Wild Cores

6) Sentinel Irelia

Sentinel Irelia (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 990 Wild Cores

7) Battle Academia Akshan

Battle Academia Akshan (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 990 Wild Cores

Edited by Siddharth Satish