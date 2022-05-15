Will Arma Reforger be present in the Bohemia Interactive Showcase? Date, where to watch, and more

The news of Bohemia Interactive showcasing the future of the Arma series has been out for some time now. It has been several years since the third game was launched, and since then, it has been a standout success.

Bohemia Interactive has several notable franchises under its wings, but the future of the military shooter will focus on the upcoming showcase. As a bonus, fans can get information about an entirely new game in the form of Reforger.

Earlier on May 14, a series of documents belonging to Bohemia Interactive were leaked on Reddit. Arma getting at least another game has been the general expectation of fans so far.

However, their experience is set to expand further with the release of Reforger, which will be a brand new experience for the fans. It will also mark the series' entry to both Xbox and Sony consoles.

In all likelihood, fans will be able to observe Arma Reforger at the Bohemia Interactive Showcase

Given that the showcase will display the future of the entire Arma series, Reforger will be present in all likelihood.

It hasn't been confirmed as yet exactly what the fans will be able to get, but given the state of the game, according to the documents, one can easily make a guess.

Moreover, the leaked documents show the ambitions as far as the game's scope is concerned. The very fact that the game will likely be built on the Enfusion engine makes it even more likely for it to be present at the Bohemia Interactive Showcase.

Idle Sloth💙💛 @IdleSloth84



The game will be a timed console exclusive with Xbox.



Multiplayer game modes will feature competitive and cooperative gameplay.



It will testing new technologies and design decisions for Arma 4



filedropper.com/d/s/81hcfuybpl… (Leaked) Arma Reforger marketing and brand guide has leakedThe game will be a timed console exclusive with Xbox.Multiplayer game modes will feature competitive and cooperative gameplay.It will testing new technologies and design decisions for Arma 4 (Leaked) Arma Reforger marketing and brand guide has leakedThe game will be a timed console exclusive with Xbox.Multiplayer game modes will feature competitive and cooperative gameplay.It will testing new technologies and design decisions for Arma 4filedropper.com/d/s/81hcfuybpl… https://t.co/GIyLBEoSBA

The studio has already announced the dates, and the event will take place worldwide on May 17 at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST/7 PM CET. Those who will miss the live showcase can even access a rerun of all the announcements on the same date at 1 PM PST/ 4 PM EST/ 11 PM CET.

Both the live show and rerun will likely be taking place on the studio's Twitch channel. Enthusiasts can catch all the events by going here at the above-mentioned time and date.

The showcase on May 17 will be about the future of the Arma series and what awaits the fans. Over the years, the games have provided a perfect blend of shooters and realistic military action. Before the documents were leaked, fans expected to hear about the fourth game, but they will likely get more.

With the leaked documents indicating Reforger's existence, it will be interesting to see how ready the game is. Another point to note will be the Enfusion engine and what difference it makes if it's showcased.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar