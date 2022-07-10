Will there be PvP in Skull and Bones?

Pillaging and plundering will be the main goals for anyone who loads into Skull and Bones.

While there has been confirmation of a solo experience, the focus is on a multiplayer adventure. This will inevitably see players come face to face with another crew of pirates.

There will be multiple types of servers in the game that allow for different interactions. For those wondering if they can sink another live player, PvP servers are confirmed.

PvP servers are in Skull and Bones

Users who want the full pirate experience can attack others in a Skull and Bones PvP server (Image via Ubisoft)

Some gamers will love going on the pirating journey and doing things their way. Others will bask in the glory of being the number one pirate on the server, destroying any opposition in their way.

This is all possible in the open world of Skull and Bones. PvP servers will be available when the title launches on November 8, 2022. It will include solo queuing, joining a server with friends, or matchmaking with strangers.

PvP servers will include all of the content found in PvE servers. It will just have the bonus of being able to take down others. Players will have the choice of tormenting pirates or minding their own business until they're forced to fight.

How will PvP work?

Skull and Bones @skullnbonesgame



Watch the new cinematic trailer for



Set sail November 8th. Will you live as pawns...or die as pirates?Watch the new cinematic trailer for #SkullandBones Set sail November 8th. Will you live as pawns...or die as pirates? Watch the new cinematic trailer for #SkullandBones. Set sail November 8th. https://t.co/9UMdfXIC0l

Ubisoft has shown off some ship-on-ship combat and revealed that PvP battles would work just as PvE battles do. There appear to be no boarding options, so it all comes down to who is the better Captain.

Combat will see user-controlled ships try to find the proper angle to fire their cannons and sink their enemies. Ships will come with various movement, health, and firepower stats to make every battle unique.

The rewards are much more significant in the Skull and Bones PvP servers. Gamers put their ship and all of their loot at risk. Enemy pirates can damage the Hull and bring down the crew's morale.

If the ship sinks, the crew who made it happen will have a chance to loot the vessel before it is fully submerged. The battle may have been worth it to find a bounty of treasure or a complete waste of time if the ship's lower deck is empty.

