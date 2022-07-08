Skull and Bones gameplay reveal: Greek fire, gaining infamy, and ruling the Indian Ocean await players later this year

During the latest Ubisoft Forward on July 7, the company showed off some never-before-seen gameplay for its upcoming multiplayer pirate title, Skull and Bones. The preshow featured a master craftsman carving a figure of a female pirate out of wood to use as a nautical figurehead in stunning detail. But the real main event was the premiere itself, where fans got a good look at what to expect in the future.

The showcase revealed a trailer not only of the gameplay but also the story of Skull and Bones, of a poor man making a new life for himself by boarding a pirate vessel. Visually stunning, the boat was seen being thrown around in a huge storm. The player finds themselves in a foreign land with nothing but the determination to survive.

Prospective pirates start off in Saint-Anne, one of the pirate dens in the game.

Skull and Bones reveal: Launch date, what to expect, and more

Before the actual gameplay went down, fans got to meet some of the developers of Skull and Bones that are a part of Ubisoft Singapore. The team seemed very excited to show off the game as Ubisoft Singapore’s first AAA game. It’s also a massive project, and no one could wait to show off the game.

The launch date of Skull and Bones was officially confirmed for November 8, 2022. The game also has a new direction, with a darker, grittier, more realistic pirate fantasy. It takes inspiration from the golden age of pirates, where they would do whatever it took to survive.

What can players expect from Skull and Bones?

The world of pirates is a ruthless one where there are dangers around every corner, including animals, pirate hunters, corporations, the elements of nature, and even mutiny. After all, the people that make up the crew of a player’s ship are just as hungry for infamy. If the conditions on the ship are poor, the threat of mutiny becomes very real.

Each time the player sets sail, the experience should be exciting and challenging. The developers also discussed building a fleet. Though the player starts with almost nothing, they can actually gather materials and wealth to craft newer ships, weapons, and armor. They will have a spear to fight off the wildlife and a Dhow, a small rickety ship to start with. As the player makes progress, they will build infamy and materials to craft bigger, more fearsome ships in the pirate dens.

Naval combat is at the core of the game, and the team is working to make the combat visceral and rewarding. This means plenty of weapons to choose from that can be gained from building infamy. Greek fire, bombards, and other styles of explosives and weapons will be available.

Infamy is the main progression system. Pirates succeeding in their missions in the Indian Ocean will build infamy, which means other pirates will want to work with them. The team also said the best way to play is with friends.

It will be easy for players to team up, though, while on the high seas. This means they can partner up and work together to accumulate infamy and loot. This will let them tackle dangers better when it comes to battles with heavily-armored fortresses and more. In addition, players will also have to contend with corporations (factions) like Compagnie Royale.

The trailer was revealed after the devs talked about the features that were just mentioned, showing off the gorgeous visuals and the world that players will be able to take part in once Skull and Bones finally launches.

In a game like this, death at sea is an obvious concern; thankfully, being destroyed in the sea does not mean the end of the adventure. Players will only lose some progress and respawn at the nearest den. Most of the cargo will be recovered, too, but other players can steal what's left in the sea.

The gameplay is more than just sailing and shooting. There are treasure hunts and events to go on, contracts to take up, plundering to do, and a unique world to explore. Ubisoft also talked about the uses of the ships, as each has its own specific purpose and play style; Cargo Ships being able to hold more goods, for example.

Skull and Bones’ gameplay trailer also showed off the spyglass mechanic, where players can find lucrative trade routes or merchants to plunder. Players will also be able to customize their ships to make them stand apart and instill fear in other pirates.

Live gameplay showed off by Skull and Bones team

The developers also showed off some actual gameplay as they came together to take on a contract. The Ubisoft team marked the destination they needed to visit on a map and headed to the dock to customize their ship and get it ready to set sail. Several ships were shown, and one developer chose the Brigantine.

The developers customized their ships with powerful armor and revealed a number of powerful weapons they could use on their ships, as well as furniture pieces that players can use for a variety of passive effects. The gameplay looked smooth, and it was interesting to see other players out in the seas while the developers were setting sail on their mission.

The developers also talked a bit about how plundering works. While the ship stays alive near the forts, the player will have their crew go on land and engage enemies in combat to bring the loot back for the captain. It's important for the ship to stay in the plunder area, which is dangerous, but success means plenty of loot for the invading forces.

The Skull and Bones team has made it clear that there will be free updates to come over the years. They are also planning a ton of content for pirates to take part in after the game releases on November 8, 2022.

