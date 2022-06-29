Skull and Bones release date reportedly leaked for later this year along with pre-order bonus

Many thought that Skull and Bones would never see the light of the day after spending nearly a decade in development. Inspired by the naval fights of Assassin's Creed Black Flag, Ubisoft's title had remained out of reach players until now. If recent leaks are to be believed, not only is the company ready to announce the title in the near future, but players will also get to play the game later this year.

Skull and Bones was first announced back at E3 2017, with an expected release date of Q3/Q4 2018, which was later delayed. Players were then treated to the cinematic clip of the announcement trailer and the 2018 gameplay walkthrough, bearing a striking resemblance to the previous AC title. However, the title saw multiple changes in direction and goal, resulting in an inordinate delay.

Skull and Bones is reportedly set to be released in November later this year

Aggiornamenti Lumia recently claimed on Twitter that Skull and Bones has a Fall release date of November 8, 2022. The user also stated that an official announcement is imminent and provided a list of pre-order bonuses that players will get to enjoy.

The bonuses are as follows:

Bloody Bones' Legacy Mission

The Ashen Corsair Mission

Smuggler Pass Token

Digital Soundtrack and Artbook

Premium Bonus Pack

Interestingly, the release date tweet received a reply from popular industry insider Tom Henderson, who seemingly confirmed it. Henderson had earlier revealed that Ubisoft is gearing up to announce the long-anticipated title sometime in July. Recently, the game received its official rating in Brazil for PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

There was also gameplay of Skull and Bones leaked back in April 2022. The video showcased naval warfare with a reported focus on completing contracts, finding treasures, plundering, and raising the player's infamy. The higher the infamy, the more opportunities they will have in their goal of becoming the greatest pirates to sail these waters.

Skull and Bones @skullnbonesgame Keep your eyes on the horizon... 🏝️ Keep your eyes on the horizon... 🏝️ https://t.co/BWaH9QfYUb

The title will supposedly feature various types of ships with different kinds of weapons to engage in combat with. Like Black Flag, they can be customized, upgraded, and restocked at ports. Players will also have to keep an eye out for their crew's morale.

Even though Summer Game Fest 2022 has ceremoniously concluded, this summer certainly looks good with new announcements, trailers, and information. A number of titles are rumored to be showcased in the next few weeks, including Skull and Bones, Hogwarts Legacy, and God of War: Ragnarok.

With the release date of the multiplayer naval title revealed by insiders, fans hope it is only a matter of time before Ubisoft officially announces the game.

