Skull and Bones gameplay to be shown on July 7 at Ubisoft Forward event

Skull and Bones by developer Ubisoft Singapore has had numerous setbacks since its reveal back in 2017 during E3. It was originally set to release in 2018, but that release window has come and gone. It is 2022 now, and players still only have basic information about the gameplay and mechanics. Creative Director, Elisabeth Pellen, reassured those looking forward to the game via a press release:

“We know you’ve been waiting for news, so I’m thrilled to confirm this: production on Skull & Bones has been in full swing with a new vision.”

However, she said this in 2020, and it was mentioned that the game would not make an appearance at Ubisoft Forward 2020 in the very same press release. Very little was revealed as to what the new vision meant for the game.

With that said, Ubisoft Forward is upon us again. Not one, but two Ubisoft Forward events will be broadcast. And yes, Ubisoft will finally spill the beans.

Ubisoft confirms Skull and Bones will be shown during Ubisoft Forward event

Ubisoft @Ubisoft



☠ Skull and Bones Ubisoft Forward Spotlight | July 7

Ubisoft Forward | September 10 Save these dates!☠ Skull and Bones Ubisoft Forward Spotlight | July 7Ubisoft Forward | September 10 Save these dates!☠ Skull and Bones Ubisoft Forward Spotlight | July 7🎮 Ubisoft Forward | September 10

Ubisoft has confirmed that the company will indeed have two Ubisoft Forward events in an official post on their website. The first event will be hosted on YouTube, Twitch, and Ubisoft’s official site on July 7, 2022 at 8.00 pm (CEST) / 11.00 am (PT) and the second will take place on September 10, 2022 at 12.00 pm (PT) / 9.00 pm (CEST).

As stated in the post, the first Ubisoft Forward event will provide an "in-depth look" at Skull and Bones:

“…the very first Ubisoft Forward Spotlight On Skull and Bones will provide an in-depth look at the upcoming open world multiplayer pirate game inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy.”

Players will finally get to see why the game was delayed so many times. According to Creative Director, Elisabeth Pellen:

“Many of you have been wondering why we’ve had to postpone our launch. The answer is that we simply needed more time. We dreamt something bigger for Skull & Bones, and these ambitions naturally came with bigger challenges.”

Equally important is the following Ubisoft Forward in September, which Ubisoft has stated will “reveal updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world.” Perhaps Ubisoft will even reveal more details on the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, but that is only speculation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far