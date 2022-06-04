Will Street Fighter 6 be on Xbox Series X?

Tons of Xbox players have been waiting for the return of Street Fighter to the console.

Unfortunately, Xbox had missed out on Street Fighter V, which turned out to be a great addition to the series. It featured tons of different characters and some new mechanics like the V gauge, adding an extra layer of depth to matches.

Now that Street Fighter VI has been announced, Xbox fans want to get in on the action.

Street Fighter returns to Xbox consoles

The good news for Xbox players is that Street Fighter VI will be available on the Xbox Series X when it releases in 2023.

This comes shortly after a brief trailer for the upcoming title was shown. It looks like there will be many more features that fans of the series can expect.

One of these will be the World Tour, where users will get to travel the globe and challenge various fighters. This will be included with classic modes like Fighting Ground.

The trailer was shown at Sony's State of Play, where they announced other upcoming titles. Among these were Resident Evil 4 and a remaster of Spider-Man for PC.

Chun Li will make a return in this game (Image via Capcom)

Despite the trailer, there are still lots of questions to be asked about the sixth installment of this legendary fighting game series franchise. One of which is what the roster will look like since the trailer really focused on four characters.

One of the four was Luke, a returning DLC character from Street Fighter V. He ended up being a pretty popular fighter from the last game, so many fans were pleased with his return.

The trailer also showed Jamie, a seemingly new character for the game. He uses a dancing style that features lots of kicks. It also looks like he could be a descendant of Yun and Yang from the third title in the series.

The other two characters that the trailer shows off are Chun Li and Ryu, who make triumphant returns. As they are staples of the series, it shouldn't be too surprising for them to show up. Fans can expect other classic characters like Ken, Akuma, and Guile to return as well.

As of now, no official release date has been given for the new game. It will simply release sometime in 2023.

