Witcher 3 expansion mod might scratch prequel itch before The Witcher 1 Remake 

There's a Witcher 3 expansion mod in the works, and based on the information at hand, it's going to be a real doozy. This comes as no surprise as mods have become an important part of the game since The Witcher 3's REDkit mod tools launched on May 21, 2024. As it stands, the popular site for mods - Nexus, has over 7,000 mods for the game, and counting.

Coming back to the upcoming fan-made Witcher 3 expansion mod, it is being called “The Last Sacrifice.” The developer has stated that the timeline of this mod takes place right before we meet Vesemir at the beginning of The Witcher 3. The mod looks to be ambitious, with a lot of features being worked on. Here is more information at hand on the topic.

Note: Since the Witcher 3 expansion mod is still in development, certain aspects of it are subject to change.

The Last Sacrifice Witcher 3 expansion mod will offer "hours of immersive gameplay"

As per the information provided on Reddit by the developer, the mod aims to offer players a whole new region to explore, along with new content such as quests and monsters. Here is a brief rundown on what the developers state will be part of the mod:

A completely new region to explore – mountainous terrain comparable in size to White Orchard.

– mountainous terrain comparable in size to White Orchard. Several new quests – offering hours of immersive gameplay.

– offering hours of immersive gameplay. New monsters – presenting unique challenges you’ve never encountered before.

– presenting unique challenges you’ve never encountered before. Original musical compositions – enhancing the adventure’s atmosphere.

– enhancing the adventure’s atmosphere. Unique Gwent cards – perfect for collectors and fans of the popular card game.

With White Orchard being 0.8 km2 (0.3 mi2), players will have a substantial amount of ground to cover in the “The Last Sacrifice” Witcher 3 expansion mod. With the introduction of new enemy types and quests, there should be plenty to do while exploring the new areas.

The developers have also promised original musical compositions to "enhance the adventure's atmosphere." There will also be unique Gwent Cards for you to collect on your travels. Perhaps, these will finally allow you to win a game on Gwent (there's no shame in admitting that you've lost one too many times).

That said, more details will be revealed shortly. We can expect the developers to provide a deep dive into this Witcher 3 expansion mod and everything it entails. If nothing else, before Witcher 1 Remake goes live, this will give you a solid reason to replay The Witcher 3 one last time (or maybe for the 50th).

