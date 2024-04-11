"Won't be working with dbrand until that original tweet is deleted" - Marques Brownlee responds after accessories brand makes "racist" tweet

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee has commented on the controversy surrounding dbrand. For context, on April 10, 2024, the accessories brand responded to a customer's complaint, who stated that a MacBook skin they purchased a few months ago had failed to retain its color after a few months of use. They said:

"Bought this skin a couple of months back. Couldn't even remain the same color after just two months. What should I do?"

The gadget case and skin manufacturer responded by making fun of the customer's name, tweeting:

"Your last name is basically s**t rash, be serious."

The company has received significant backlash for the social media update, with netizens labeling the tweet "racist."

Marques Brownlee took to X earlier today (April 11, 2024), to announce that he won't work with dbrand unless the controversial tweet gets deleted. He wrote:

"Won't be working with dbrand until that original tweet is deleted, at least. You're allowed to make shi**y jokes, but the internet has made it pretty clear what it think about this one, and the harm from it is unnecessary."

Marques Brownlee also stated that apologies on the internet "come in pairs," and that he was asking the company to "reflect" on the situation through the second apology:

"I've been around long enough to see a lot of versions of this in my years. Apologies on the internet tend to come in pairs. The first apology is usually rushed, and later regretted. The second, after some time, is usually more measured and reflective. I'm definitely not asking for a second apology, but I'm definitely asking for the reflective part."

The accessory brand's tweet on April 10, 2024, which resulted in the controversy (Image via X)

"That escalated quickly" - dbrand responds to controversy after netizens accuse "racism," claims they paid $10,000 as a "gesture of goodwill"

YouTuber Marques Brownlee's response to the controversy (Image via X)

On April 11, 2024, dbrand responded to the situation via tweet, stating that it "escalated quickly." They admitted that making fun of the customer's name was a "huge fumble." The company added that they apologized to the individual directly and offered $10,000 as a "gesture of goodwill."

They wrote:

"Well, that escalated quickly. 1. Yes - we made fun of a guy's name. It was a huge fumble. 2. We apologized to him directly and offered him $10,000 as a gesture of goodwill."

Expand Tweet

However, dbrand stated that they would not stop making fun of their customers' names because they had done so "for over a decade":

"We've been poking fun at customers on social media for over a decade now. We're not going to stop, but maybe next time you'll be the one who gets $10,000."

Expand Tweet

In addition to Marques Brownlee, fellow tech YouTuber Zack "JerryRigEverything" has also commented on the controversy. According to him, people "should be happy" for the customer who received $10,000 after dbrand mocked their name.