Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, known by his online alias MKBHD, has reacted to his quote being featured at the recent Apple Event, calling the experience of a large tech company's reaction to his review of their product "inspiring," to say the least. Marques' review of the 15-inch MacBook Air was one of two quotes used by Tim Cook in the introductory sections of the event.

The September 12 Apple Event, dubbed the iPhone 15 event, saw new releases from the tech giants, and their CEO started off the event by recapping their year. Apple released the 15-inch MacBook Air back in June, and to drive his point of it being a successful launch, Tim Cook showcased a couple of reviews of the laptop, one of which was MKBHD, who had foretold that it would be very successful.

While the YouTuber had posted an initial reaction on X, formerly Twitter, in a post on Instagram sometime after the show, he shared more thoughts about what this means for independent creators such as himself. Talking about how "validating" the experience was, Marques Brownlee wrote:

"D*mn, what a moment. It was only maybe 6 or 7 years ago that independent content creators straight up didn’t get invited to these events. Now to be taken just as seriously as any other media and quoted by the CEO in the first few seconds of the biggest tech event of the year is... quite validating, of course."

Acknowledging how inspiring it was to see his name in the event, the YouTuber also added some cheeky banter about not going easy on upcoming reviews:

"And inspiring to keep doing more, keep opening doors, and keep creating. Good looks, Tim (doesn't mean I'm going to go easy on your new phones though)."

Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) notes rise of independent content creators in tech scene following his 'appearance' at the Apple Event

Expand Tweet

Tech YouTubers such as MKBHD have really taken off in recent years, with many reviewers becoming the go-to sources for buyers and enthusiasts to check out features and advice on purchasing new gadgets. With over 17 million subscribers on his main channel, Marques is one of the most popular creators on the platform to focus on technology and is the recipient of multiple Streamy Awards.

His being featured at the Apple Event just shows the impact YouTubers and online content creators have on the industry and it is clear that MKBHD understands that as per his post on his social media.

For those interested, the quote used by Tim Cook at the start of the Apple Event to praise the MacBook Air is from MKBHD's review of the laptop back in June, where he compares the 15-inch model with a Tesla Model Y.