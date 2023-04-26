Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian congratulated tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee on the successful launch of his latest sneakers. The high-top sneakers were released in partnership with Atmos, a privately-owned footwear brand headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Brownlee and Atoms launched 'Sneaker 251', a custom-designed high-top that perfectly embodies the YouTuber's personal style. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the fashion industry, as it is one of the first times a YouTuber has teamed up with a shoe designer.

The sneaker's upper top is beautifully embroidered with the number "251," which represents the length of Brownlee's very first YouTube video (2:51). The video was the catalyst that launched his career and propelled him to become one of the most influential tech reviewers on the internet.

Last year, Alexis Ohanian's venture firm, Seven Seven Six (776), funded Brownlee and his startup, MKBHD Ventures, through the 776 Titans Fund.

On Tuesday, April 25, Ohanian took to social media to congratulate Marques Brownlee on the launch of the sneakers. He also expressed that it was an honor to have been a part of Brownlee's journey in shoe design from the very beginning.

"It's here!!! Been a privilege seeing this happen from the start my friend and the shoes look and feel AWESOME. Congrats @MKBHD @Atoms," Ohanian tweeted.

The 29-year-old YouTuber claimed that he was not a professional shoe designer, but he believed in his capability to craft comfortable and stylish shoes for everyday use.

“I’m not a shoe designer, but I do have a lot of shoes that I really like, and I have different elements sort of frankensteining together my ideal shoe, my daily-wear shoe, in my head,” Brownlee said.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian go out on date night to celebrate his birthday

Alexis Ohanian with Serena Wiliams and their daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian went out to watch an NBA game on Monday, April 24, to celebrate his 40th birthday. The couple enjoyed watching the Miami Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with their five-year-old daughter Olympia.

Ohanian shared a photo on social media featuring the 23-time Grand Slam champion peacefully sleeping on his shoulder. The picture perfectly captures the exhaustive struggle of having a very young child.

"Mom & Dad night out," Alexis Ohanian captioned the post.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes