Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has pledged to grant $100,000 to climate change activists and climate entrepreneurs who are dedicated to preserving the planet.

Ohanian's 776 Foundation distributed $20 million towards funding climate solutions. The foundation recently hosted a summit in Austin, Texas, where they recognized and awarded fellowships to some individuals who shared his passion for combating climate change.

The initial round of funding has already been disbursed to 20 young individuals from different corners of the globe. These individuals will utilize the funds to undertake a wide array of projects, ranging from reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere to preventing wildfires.

During a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Alexis Ohanian announced that funds will be awarded to the most promising ideas, regardless of whether the individual has fully developed their concept or is still in the research phase.

Ohanian simply wants to be able to tell his daughter, Olympia, that her father contributed to something meaningful in saving the planet.

"I tell these fellows, 'I just need one of you to do something amazing and I will be bragging about that for the rest of my years to my daughter,' right? I'd be like, 'Remember, papa was the one to believe in that thing that saved our planet,'" Ohanian said. "I want people to come up to Olympia talking about how cool her dad is just as much as people come up to her and say how cool her mom is."

The fellowship will help fund important work and advance efforts to combat the urgent threat of climate change and create a sustainable future for generations to come.

Alexis Ohanian spends time in Los Angeles with daughter Olympia

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Alexis Ohanian spent some time in Los Angeles with his five-year-old daughter, Olympia. While exploring the vibrant city, they seized the opportunity to attend the exhibition of Jean-Michel Basquiat's exceptional works.

Ohanian and his daughter Olympia, who share a passion for drawing and painting, took a trip to the gallery. The tech entrepreneur also shared an adorable image on his social media. It featured his daughter Olympia standing in front of a crown painting, and was captioned with a crown emoji.

Both Serena Williams and Reilly Opelka subsequently shared the picture of little Olympia on their respective Instagram stories.

The father-daughter duo also indulged in a plate of tacos from the famous street vendors of Los Angeles.

"LA things," Alexis Ohanian tweeted.

