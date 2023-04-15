Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has lauded Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast for finding a place in Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

The YouTube star, who has over 140 million subscribers, has been involved in several philanthropic efforts like paying for 1000 people to have cataract surgery and donating 20,000 pairs of shoes to African children.

Ohanian highlighted MrBeast's latest achievement on social media while also expressing shock that it took so long for the YouTuber to be recognized for his efforts.

"I'm shocked it took this long MrBeast," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian, who is an admirer of the well-known content creator, was recently " amazed by images of MrBeast getting to teach a class at Harvard Business School despite the YouTuber's own admission that he was a college dropout.

Explaining why Jimmy Donaldson made it to the elite Time Magazine list, fellow YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober spoke of MrBeast's infectious optimism.

"When we worked together to raise the funds to plant 20 million trees and remove 30 million lb. of plastic from the ocean through the Team Trees and Team Seas campaigns, his optimism was infectious. He’s constantly raising the bar for creators whether it’s through re-creating Squid Game in real life or paying for the eye surgeries of 1000 blind people," Rober wrote on time.com.

Lionel Messi and Michael Jordan are two big names from the sporting world who have also made it to Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list.

Serena Williams thrills fans with hilarious practise video

Serena Williams in action during the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams continues to engage her fans on social media despite having evolved away from the game since last year's US Open.

The 41-year-old recently posted a looped video where she is seen hitting miniature edited versions of herself across the court instead of a tennis ball.

Unsurprisingly, the video led fans to have their say on what they thought about the latest post.

One fan opined that the former World No. 1 was "hitting all the Serenas that lost Grand Slam finals".

Venus Williams also reacted to her sister's unconventional practice session. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion said she thoroughly enjoyed the video and added that it reminded her of how all of Serena Williams' opponents felt.

"I can't get enough of this. This is how all Serena Williams' opponents feel," Venus Williams wrote in her repost of her sister's video.

