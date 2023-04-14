"This is how all Serena Williams' opponents feel" - Venus Williams reacts to sister's hilarious new practice video

Tennis icon Serena Williams recently shared a hilarious video from her practice session. In the looped video, Serena Williams is repeatedly hitting a forehand, but instead of the tennis ball, she's hitting an edited version of herself, which is flying out of the ground.

"Out hitting this morning," Serena Williams wrote in the caption.

Venus Williams, Serena's elder sister, loved the video and shared it via her Instagram story. She joked that all of Serena Williams' opponents feel like they're being played off the court by the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"I can't get enough of this. This is how all Serena Williams' opponents feel," Venus Williams wrote on Instagram.

Screen grab of Venus Williams's Instagram story.

Venus Williams has plenty of first-hand experience of playing against Serena. The iconic sisters faced off 31 times on the WTA Tour, with the younger sibling leading their head-to-head 19-12.

Rick Macci predicts Venus Williams will retire at 2023 US Open, accompanied by Serena Williams in doubles

Venus Williams

Venus Williams' childhood coach, Rick Macci, believes that the American veteran will retire from tennis at the US Open this year. Speculation about Venus' future in tennis has been rife since Serena Williams decided to 'evolve away' from the sport after the US Open last year. Their childhood coach, Macci, stated that he expects the Williams sisters to contest the women's doubles event before Venus' retirement.

Macci discussed his bond with Venus Williams and said that when he had Venus and Serena under his tutelage, he had a closer relationship with Venus. He mentioned that Venus was like his daughter, and they shared an amazing bond.

"In my opinion, and I don't have any insight, I think she'll retire at the US Open. I think that she'll play doubles with Serena. I think they're going to exit the stage left at the US Open," Macci said in an interview with Tennis-Infinity.

Macci further opined that Venus and Serena could still be competitive in doubles.

"It's good for the name. It's good for the brand. She has a platform. I get all that stuff, but I think she could still play doubles with Serena, and believe it or not, I think they could still win tournaments," Macci said.

Venus Williams' last appearance on the WTA Tour came during the ASB Classic in January, before she pulled out of the Australian Open due to injury.

