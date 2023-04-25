Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian shared a heartwarming birthday message from their daughter Olympia for him.

Williams and Ohanian have always been open about sharing the precious moments they spend with their daughter. The couple frequently use social media to share these moments with their fans all over the world.

On Monday, April 24, Alexis Ohanian celebrated his 40th birthday. He took to social media to share a picture of his birthday cake. Ohanian shared a heartwarming message from his daughter, Olympia, who wished him a happy birthday and remarked that her father didn't look a day over 39.

"Jr this morning: "Papa you don't look 40 — you still look 39!!" Thanks @milkbarstore @GarvinLissie — the bottom is Pancake-Flavored!" Ohanian tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian to grant $20 million to climate change activists

Alexis Ohaniana and Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Alexis Ohanian has made a remarkable commitment to donate a staggering $20 million towards the cause of climate change. The generous pledge is aimed at supporting climate activists and climate entrepreneurs who are dedicated to preserving the planet and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The funds will be allocated towards various initiatives that focus on commitment to environmental sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, promoting renewable energy, and developing sustainable solutions to combat climate change.

Ohanian said that the funds will be awarded to the most promising ideas, regardless of whether the individual has fully developed their concept or is still in the research phase. He simply wants to be able to tell his daughter Olympia that her father contributed to something meaningful in saving the planet.

"I tell these fellows, 'I just need one of you to do something amazing and I will be bragging about that for the rest of my years to my daughter,' right? I'd be like, 'Remember, papa was the one to believe in that thing that saved our planet,'" Ohanian said. "I want people to come up to Olympia talking about how cool her dad is just as much as people come up to her and say how cool her mom is."

Alexis Ohanian's 776 Foundation has already distributed the first round of funding towards climate solutions. The foundation recently organized a summit in Austin, Texas, where they recognized and awarded fellowships to individuals who share the tech entrepreneur's passion for combating climate change.

