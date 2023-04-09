Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently enjoyed a day jet skiing with his daughter Olympia in the blue waters of Florida.

Ohanian is seemingly a dedicated father who spends a lot of quality time with his five-year-old daughter, Olympia. The father-daughter duo share a mutual love for drawing, golfing and playing video games.

On Sunday, April 9, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a glimpse of their weekend adventure. The tech entrepreneur posted a photo of himself and Olympia riding a jet ski in the crystal-clear waters of Florida.

"Florida Joy with @olympiaohanian," Ohanian captiond his Instagram post.

Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia recently bonded over golfing session too

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Last week, Ohanian took to social media to share an adorable picture of his daughter Olympia holding a golf club and getting ready to take a shot. He hinted that Olympia is already displaying remarkable talent, and that the world may not be prepared for her potential.

Furthermore, the entrepreneur proudly proclaimed that golfing genes run in their family.

"Y'all are not ready for her 😍 Golf is a family thing!!" Ohanian tweeted.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Golf is a family thing!! Y'all are not ready for herGolf is a family thing!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Y'all are not ready for her 😍 Golf is a family thing!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zWjsgNBHB4

Alexis Ohanian also shared pictures of his day at PopStroke, a putting course designed by Tiger Woods. He was accompanied by his parents and his daughter. Ohanian even shared a video of Olympia enjoying her time on the course.

Serena Williams, just like her husband and daughter, has a passion for golf. Since retiring from tennis, Williams has been able to dedicate more time to the sport.

In February, Williams participated in a round of golf for a Michelob ULTRA beer commercial, which aired just before the 2023 Super Bowl. The commercial boasted an impressive lineup of athletes and celebrities, including renowned actor Brian Cox, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, soccer sensation Alex Morgan and boxing champion Canelo Alvarez.

"I think golf is definitely changing to be more inclusive and more fun, and you see that more through the different types of people. There's a younger culture, and it's not really about country clubs and elitist attitudes anymore or so-called gatekeeping. It's about energetic fans, and inclusive communities, and younger, diverse faces. So I think that people are celebrating it with a new spirit,” Serena Williams said. [via Forbes]

