Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently took some time to explore Los Angeles with their daughter, Olympia. During their visit, they had the opportunity to attend the first exhibition of Jean-Michel Basquiat's works.

"Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure" is an inaugural exhibition curated by the sisters and the family of the late artist. The exhibition showcases over 200 of Basquiat's rarely-seen works.

Ohanian and Olympia, who share a mutual love for drawing and painting, visited the gallery on their day out in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, April 16, the tech entrepreneur shared an adorable image on his social media. The picture featured his daughter, Olympia, standing in front of a crown painting, and was captioned with a crown emoji.

The crown motif holds significant meaning in the works of Basquiat. Art historians speculate that he utilized the crown to represent various concepts. These include his own regal stature, unwavering ambition, and his admiration for other influential artists.

Both Serena Williams and Reilly Opelka also shared the delightful picture of little Olympia on their respective Instagram stories.

The father-daughter duo also seemingly indulged in a plate of tacos procured from the famous street vendors of Los Angeles.

"LA things," Ohanian tweeted.

Serena Williams' brand 'Will Perform' sponsors San Diego Wave FC

Serena Williams at the Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams, who co-founded the active lifestyle brand Will Perform, has taken a significant step towards supporting women's sports.

Will Perform was launched in December of last year, and has now partnered with San Diego Wave FC, a women's soccer team that is part of the National Women's Soccer League.

The young team, which began its journey last year, is based in San Diego, California. The partnership was announced on Will Perform's official Instagram page on March 26.

On April 2, San Diego Wave FC emerged victorious in the ongoing National Women's Soccer League, defeating North Carolina Courage 4-1. Additionally, the Wave recently participated in a friendly match against Xolos Femenil, where they secured a 3-0 win.

The official Instagram account of the soccer club shared photos of the match, which also featured the Will Perform logo on the San Diego team's jerseys. Williams took to her Instagram story to hype up the team. The same post was re-shared by Will Perform's Instagram account as well.

"Let's go" Williams captioned her Instagram story.

Serena Williams' Instagram story

Will Perfom's products include pain relief, muscle care roll-ons, sprays, and lotions.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes