World Champion S2G Gaming ranks second in Week 1 of PMPL 2023 Turkey Spring 

The spring season for PUBG Mobile Pro League Turkey (PMPL) 2023 commenced on March 20, with a strong focus on the reigning world champions, S2G Esports. The tournament follows the old format of weekdays and super weekends. Following the first week, FireFlux Esports has secured the top spot on the leaderboard with 81 frags and 149 points.

The key factor behind the team's successful Week 1 was consistency as the side managed to grab five chicken dinners in its sixteen matches. Kecth was handed the MVP title of the week for his 16 frags and 3503hp damage.

Despite being highly aggressive from the outset, and earning around seventy percent of its points through kills, PMGC 2022 Champions S2G Esports stand in second place with 90 kills and 132 points. The team's spirited performance is a testament to its skill and expertise. While S2G stood top after the first and second days, the final one didn't go as expected.

PMPL 2023 Turkey Super Weekend 1 overall standings

Fire Flux topped PMPL Turkey Week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

PMNC 2023 Turkey runner-up Getso Esports, despite a slow start, managed to grab third place in the rankings with 116 points. The team put on a balanced display in the first week to attain this position.

On the other hand, DenizBank Wildcats, who had an average performance last year after winning PMPL Spring 2022, started off strong and currently sits fourth with 112 points.

Super Weekend 1 overall standing of Pro League 2023 Turkey Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Ozarox Esports, the second runner-up of the previous season, had a slow start to the Super Weekend but made a comeback on the last day, finishing in the top five. Meanwhile, Next Ruya and Besiktas Esports showed an average run as they are in seventh and eighth place with 102 and 101 points respectively.

FUT Esports, previously known as Futbolist, scored only 62 points in its 15 matches. On the other hand, GMT Esports, despite achieving a Chicken Dinner, placed 15th with only 60 points at an average of four.

The League Stage will continue for three weeks until April 23, and the top 16 teams, based on cumulative points, will move on to the Grand Finals. S2G Esports and Fire Flux will be some of the top competitors for the blazing PMPL trophy.

