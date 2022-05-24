PUBG Mobile: Fire Flux wins PMPL European Championship 2022

Fire Flux Esports from Turkey has been crowned the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) European Championship 2022. Despite starting slowly, the team gained momentum on the second day and maintained it until the final bout.

The team accumulated 335 points over 24 matches and was the only one to score six Chicken Dinners and cross the 300-point mark.

FireFlux's Kench won MVP honors thanks to 68 eliminations with more than 11k HP damage and 21 minutes and 19 seconds of average survival.

After a series of second-place finishes in PMPL Turkey, Besiktas Esports once again placed second in this tournament. The team was consistent from the first day and accumulated 292 points. Besiktas missed five Chicken Dinners by a small margin, impacting their overall tally points.

Regnum Carya Esports, an underdog team from Turkey, surprised everyone with their performance by clinging to third place with 258 points.

PMPL European championship 2022 overall ranking

Next Ruya finished fifth in the European Championship 2022 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

S2G Esports, one of the stalwart teams, couldn't recover from the first-day deficit and finished in fourth place, while another seasoned team, Koas Next Ruya, occupied fifth place.

Despite their best efforts, TJB Esports EU, the champions of the Western European region, finished seventh due to a lack of experience. Eastern Stars grabbed 174 points which included 87 finishes and two Chicken Dinners.

The bottom eight in the European Championship 2022 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The PMPL Western Europe League Stage topper Game Lord had a dip in their performance as they had to settle for the 11th rank. It was also a disappointing tournament for the PMPL Turkey champions, the Fastpay Wildcats, as they finished sixth.

Getso and Xteam had miserable performances in the championship as they placed 15th and 16th place, respectively.

Prize pool distribution

The tournament had a massive prize pool of 150K USD, with the winner Fire Flux, taking home 40k USD, while the two runners-ups, Besiktas Esports and Regum Carya Esports, were rewarded with 28k and 18k USD, respectively. The MVP, Ketch, claimed a prize reward of 2k USD.

It is evident that Turkey has experienced exponential growth in PUBG Mobile esports, as the top five spots in the event went to the country. It will also be interesting to see which side is invited to the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022.

Edited by Ravi Iyer