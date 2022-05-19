PUBG Mobile: PMPL European Championship 2022 to kick off on 19 May

The PMPL European Championship 2022 begins today, with the top 16 teams in Europe battling it out over 24 matches to determine the ultimate champion. The event will be a four-day affair and will be played from 19 to 22 May.

The 16 teams comprise eight sides from Turkey and eight from Western Europe who qualified through their respective Pro Leagues. The CIS regional teams could not compete in the event as the regional pro league was postponed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Teams playing in PMPL EU Championship

TJB Esports EU Giants Eastern Stars Game Lord XTeam Clear Vision Esports PENTA 4 Romanian Men Fastpay Wildcats Kaos Next Ruya Besiktas Esports S2G Esports Getso Esports Surreal Esports Fire Flux Esports Regnum Carya Esports

PMPL Western EU Spring overview

Defending champions Game Lord dominated the league stages of the tournament by securing the pole position but couldn't replicate the same in the finals and had to settle for fourth place.

Despite showing average performance in the league stages, TJB came out strong in the finals by emerging as champions. Giants secured second place, followed by Eastern Stars.

PMPL Spring Turkey overview

Fastpay (Istanbul) Wildcats were crowned as the champions of the PMPL Turkey 2022. The team didn't do well in the league stages, where they finished in 10th place. S2G Esports, the topper of the league stages, faltered in the finals and occupied fourth place.

Next Ruya, the 2021 PMGC League West winner, did well by securing runners-up positions in both the league and finals, while Besiktas Esports also runner-up places in both stages. The elimination of Supermassive Blaze and Futbolist shows just how challenging the circuit is.

TJB came into the circuit through the qualifiers, and it's outstanding to see how far they have come. They are among the favorites alongside Game Lord, who have plenty of experience.

Turkish teams have done well on the international stage, and fans expect the same this time around.

Prize pool and where to watch

The prize pool on offer is 150k USD, with the winner taking home 40k USD. Watch the action live on the PUBG Mobile Esports channel starting at 11.00 pm IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer