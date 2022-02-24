PUBG Mobile Pro League CIS 2022 Spring postponed due to Russia-Ukraine conflict 

In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Tencent has decided to postpone the PUBG Mobile Pro League CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) 2022 Spring for an indefinite period. Once the situation has been analyzed, any decision regarding the tournament will be made by the tournament's administrators.

The league stage of the tournament started on February 14 and went on to day 2 of the second week before getting postponed.

"Due to today's events, the league administration decided to postpone the matches of the current week of the PMPL CIS 2022 spring split for an indefinite period. We will monitor the development of the situation and share more accurate information about updates to the schedule as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding. Sincerely, PUBG MOBILE Administration Esports."

The situation in Ukraine looks bleak and it may take some time before normalcy. The three-week league stage had the same format of a weekday and a super weekend with the top 16 teams moving to the Grand Finals. The Grand Finals are scheduled from March 10 to 12.

PUBG Mobile Pro League CIS 2022 Spring League

PMPL CIS 2022 Spring teams (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Overview

At the end of Week 2, Day 2 (Weekdays 2) Virtus. Pro was at the top with 61 kills and 104 points. Virtus Pro signed star player Oldboy a few months back, and the move has definitely shown results. Baks Esports, which placed third in the qualifiers, are in second place with 101 points.

Another qualifier team, KDV Esports, is placed third with 85 points. Behemoth Natus Vincere is in fifth place, while qualifier champion Hydra is in 11th place. Defending champions Konina Power have had a sluggish start and are in the danger zone in 18th place. Mad Bulls and Team 1218 also had an average start and are in 14th and 15th place, respectively. The top 16 teams advance to SuperWeekend 2.

The PMPL CIS features a massive prize pool of $150,000 and is streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports/Russia. The points earned in the tournament are added to the final PMGC point total, which determines which team will represent the country at the Global Championship. The tournament started on a high note and it is not clear when it will resume. Fans will be hoping it restarts soon.

Edited by R. Elahi