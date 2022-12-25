World Champion Vague announces retirement from COD Mobile competitive scene

Star player Maiwand 'Vague' Zai of Tribe Gaming announced his retirement from the COD Mobile competitive scene on December 24. The news comes a week after the squad won the 2022 World Championship. His decision surprised many fans as he'd played a key role in helping Tribe Gaming lift the trophy at the mega event.

He began his career in COD Mobile esports in 2019 and has played for several organizations. However, he found the most success as a member of Tribe Gaming and shared many winning moments with the organization.

The 19-year-old Canadian player shared a long and emotional Twitlonger about his departure from the mobile title's esports scene. He wrote:

"These past three years have been a blast and I’m not going to lie, I loved every single second of it. There’s obviously been some ups and downs but it was all worth it. I met so many people since the start of me playing CODM and it’s been great since then. Not only do I consider them now to be some of my closest friends but, I also consider them to be a huge part of my life that changed my life for the better."

Vague thanked his teammates, fans, and other members through his retirement post. He also mentioned that he will now focus on content creation and said:

"After today, I will be officially retiring from the COD Mobile competitive scene. After winning it all this year, I want to end it off on a good note and focus on content creation. I love you all & I hope I can make great things happen in CC just like how I did in comp."

Vague's COD Mobile esports journey

In the past three years, Vague has achieved phenomenal success, winning more than 30 tournaments. It is also worth noting that he and his teammates put up a dominant performance at the recently concluded COD Mobile World Championship 2022. Tribe Gaming emerged as the best squad in the competition.

TRB Vague🚩 @imVaguee Call Of Duty Mobile 2022 World Champions Call Of Duty Mobile 2022 World Champions 🏆 https://t.co/vpgRPKJS6n

Vague started his COD Mobile journey in 2019 as a member of GankStars. He went on to join Team Omen Elite and then SeMinal. He joined Tribe Gaming for the first time in April 2021 but left the organization within a month. Subsequently, he became a member of Seminal Esports and was part of the team till February 23, 2022.

Vague returned to Tribe Gaming in February 2022, and since then, the squad has clinched the majority of the tournaments it has participated in. The team emerged victorious in the WC 2022 North America Finals and qualified for the World Championship Stage 5. Showcasing their extraordinary coordination in the prestigious competition, they went on to win the event.

