World Esports Championship 2022 PUBG Mobile Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team Taipei managed to take first place at the Grand Finals Day 1 of the World Esports Championship PUBG Mobile. The squad won two of their five matches and earned 62 points, displaying great execution on the first day.

Team Brunei, who placed second in the Play-Ins, also performed well and secured the second spot after winning two Chicken Dinners. Team Turkey scored 58 points while showcasing ideal gameplay in five matches. The PUBG Mobile roster has been directly seeded into the finals as they came in by winning their regional qualifiers.

Team Jordan and Team Morocco accumulated 52 and 48 points, respectively, followed by Team Iraq. Team Saudi Arabia, who ended up in first place in the Play-Ins, held eighth place with 40 points. Team Vietnam clinched a Chicken Diner in the third match and placed ninth on the overall table.

WEC PUBG Mobile Grand Finals Day 1 overview

Day 1 overall standings of WEC PUBG Mobile Grand Finals (Image via IESF )

Match 1 - Erangel

Team Taipei outclassed Team Brazil in their final fight to win the opening match of the WEC Finals with 10 eliminations. They put up exceptional exploits in the last few circles and kept all four players alive till the end. Team Brazil took 21 points, while Team Turkey and Team Vietnam scored 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team Brunei won the second match, played on the Miramar map, by clinching eight eliminations. Team Kazakhstan was eliminated at fourth rank but they managed to pick up 11 kills.

Team Jordan and Team Turkey garnered 17 and 13 points, respectively, in the game. Team Taipei had a bad match as they failed to score any points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Moving into the third game in Sanhok, a 4km x 4km PUBG Mobile map, Team Vietnam played strategically to earn a seven-kill victory. Team Morocco and Team Jord held on to their second and third positions with five and two frags, respectively. Team Pakistan scored seven points, including six eliminations.

Match 4 - Erangel

Team Taipei was the winner of the fourth game, which was played on the Erangel map. They registered a 10-kill Chicken Dinner after displaying a great performance in the last circle. Team Morocco also collected 25 points as they acquired second place with 13 kills.

Match 5 - Miramar

Team Brunei earned their second Chicken Dinner in the fifth match and moved up to the second spot in the overall chart. With six frags, Team Iraq and Team Korea finished at the second and third ranks in the match. Team Saudi, who features three players from Rico Infinity Esports, secured 15 points.

Poll : 0 votes