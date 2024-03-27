"World record incoming" - QTCinderella challenges popular streamers like Sodapoppin, Ninja, MoistCr1TiKaL, and more to "Name 100 Women"

Blaire “QTCinderella” dropped an incredible challenge at the feet of several popular male streamers, and as her tweet specified, to "allmen" as well. The “Name 100 Women” challenge has officially begun, with the streamer targeting it to be completed by the end of March, aligning with International Women’s Day.

Her initial tweet included names like Sodapoppin, Ludwig, Squeeze, WillNeff, Ninja, and many others. Despite specific rules like refraining from naming relatives, she encouraged mentioning notable, searchable women, both alive and dead. It’s led to some interesting clips popping up on Reddit and Twitter, as QTCinderella said:

“World record incoming.”

The official challenge to male streamers has been laid down (Image via QTCinderella/X.com)

QTCinderella’s “Name 100 Women” challenge kicks off with Squeex and more participating

According to QTCinderella, participants cannot use their chats for help, and living or dead noteworthy women are allowed, as are streamers. Variations in names are acceptable, and as long as the spelling is close, it's deemed appropriate. The creator of the Streamer Awards also specified “No fictional characters” to keep things challenging and to highlight real women.

The official rules can be found on her X.com post, and once a streamer begins the challenge and types the first letter, the timer begins, and it all ends when the streamer puts the last letter of the last name. Participants also have to put it in a 1-100 labeled list. Though there have been several attempts already, Pokimane did promise 100 gifted subs to whoever did it first.

Ludwig showed off an impressive time on X.com (Image via LUdwigAhgren/X.com)

Ludwig showed off a time of 20:30.61 on Twitter, quote-tweeting the initial post by QTCinderella. It included names such as Zendaya, Lily Pichu, Sasha Gray, and Margot Robbie.

Squeeze, a noteworthy Super Mario 64 streamer who recently received death threats over his Streamer Awards reaction, also took part in the challenge. After 46 entries, he began listing famous Bollywood actresses. This was after less than eight minutes, which is an impressive time.

In addition, SlimeIRL, who was also tagged in the initial tweet, took part. His community clipped him struggling over the name of Princess Leia in Star Wars - Carrie Fisher. Instead of struggling over the legendary actress's name, he gave the name “Oprah.”

Blaire's challenge has led to other clips and exciting moments as male streamers do their best to name 100 women. It’s unknown who completed it first, but many more male streamers will likely take part in this challenge as the month winds down.