WSL EA FC 24 ratings: Top 24 players' ratings confirmed

The WSL swiftly followed the EPL as the next big league to have its Top 24 overalls for EA FC 24 revealed by EA Sports. With the league featuring amazing superstars, Ultimate Team lovers might be spoilt for choice. The publishers have confirmed the overalls and key stats of the best 24 players on social media, with the data also available on the website.
Women footballers are set to play a huge role in EA FC 24, as players will be able to make mixed teams for the first time. Additionally, dedicated national divisions from the world of women's football will be available across different game modes. While some of the stats have been available as leaks so far, the community now has a firm idea about the best 24 cards present in the WSL.
All WSL Top 24 ratings in EA FC 24
- Sam Kerr 90
- Guro Reiten 88
- Beth Mead 87
- Mary Earps 86
- Lauren Hemp 86
- Ashley Lawrence 86
- Kim Little 86
- Vivianne Miedema 86
- Jill Roord 86
- Millie Bright 85
- Kadeisha Buchanan 85
- Rachel Daly 85
- Katie McCabe 85
- Khadija Shaw 85
- Leah Williamson 85
- Manuela Zinsberger 85
- Ann-Katrin Berger 84
- Catarina Macario 84
- Caitlin Foord 84
- Amanda Ilestedt 84
- Chloe Kelly 84
- Fran Kirby 84
- Ashleigh Neville 84
- Alessia Russo 84
Only one name from the WSL will be present in the 90-ratings club of EA FC 24, and that honor goes to Chelsea striker Sam Kerr. While she received a slight nerf to her rating from FIFA 23, Kerr will be a handful to handle for most defenders.
She's followed closely by talents from both the United Kingdom and other nations. The representation is heavily skewed in favor of Chelsea and Arsenal, who have the highest overalls. Manchester United is also decently represented, although Mary Earps is rumored for a change of clubs. Some of the names present over here could undergo a change in clubs and leagues by the time the game launches.