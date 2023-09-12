WSL EA FC 24 ratings: Top 24 players' ratings confirmed

The WSL swiftly followed the EPL as the next big league to have its Top 24 overalls for EA FC 24 revealed by EA Sports. With the league featuring amazing superstars, Ultimate Team lovers might be spoilt for choice. The publishers have confirmed the overalls and key stats of the best 24 players on social media, with the data also available on the website.

Women footballers are set to play a huge role in EA FC 24, as players will be able to make mixed teams for the first time. Additionally, dedicated national divisions from the world of women's football will be available across different game modes. While some of the stats have been available as leaks so far, the community now has a firm idea about the best 24 cards present in the WSL.

All WSL Top 24 ratings in EA FC 24

Sam Kerr 90

Guro Reiten 88

Beth Mead 87

Mary Earps 86

Lauren Hemp 86

Ashley Lawrence 86

Kim Little 86

Vivianne Miedema 86

Jill Roord 86

Millie Bright 85

Kadeisha Buchanan 85

Rachel Daly 85

Katie McCabe 85

Khadija Shaw 85

Leah Williamson 85

Manuela Zinsberger 85

Ann-Katrin Berger 84

Catarina Macario 84

Caitlin Foord 84

Amanda Ilestedt 84

Chloe Kelly 84

Fran Kirby 84

Ashleigh Neville 84

Alessia Russo 84

Only one name from the WSL will be present in the 90-ratings club of EA FC 24, and that honor goes to Chelsea striker Sam Kerr. While she received a slight nerf to her rating from FIFA 23, Kerr will be a handful to handle for most defenders.

She's followed closely by talents from both the United Kingdom and other nations. The representation is heavily skewed in favor of Chelsea and Arsenal, who have the highest overalls. Manchester United is also decently represented, although Mary Earps is rumored for a change of clubs. Some of the names present over here could undergo a change in clubs and leagues by the time the game launches.