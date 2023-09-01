Manchester United EA FC 24 ratings: All players' ratings leaked

Manchester United have become the latest team in EA FC 24 to have their player ratings leaked online. Reliable leaker FUT Scoreboard has again managed to uncover players' in-game statistics, with the list now published on EAFC 24 News' X account. The latest leak comes ahead of EA Sports revealing the official numbers for the upcoming release. If the showcased numbers turn out to be true, the red side of Manchester could be an interesting squad to play with.

Manchester United have fallen from their glory days under Sir Alex, but the current squad is still quite impressive. The team has a healthy blend of world-class stars and young talents who could become world-beaters in the coming days. The rumored ratings for the players in EA FC 24 certainly indicate the same.

All Manchester United player ratings in EA FC 24

Following a largely successful season under Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United have further reinforced their squad with some prudent summer signings. These acquisitions will be included in EA FC 24, making the team a good choice for beginners and veterans alike.

Casemiro - 89

Bruno Fernandes - 88

Marcus Rashford - 85

Raphael Varane - 85

Andrey Onana - 85

Lisandro Martinez - 84

Luke Shaw - 83

Jadon Sancho - 82

Mason Mount - 81

Anthony Martial - 80

Aaron Wan Bissaka - 80

Diogo Dalot - 80

Rasmus Hojlund - 76

Alejandro Garnacho - 75

Like in FIFA 23, Casemiro will be Manchester United's highest-rated player in EA FC 24. He retains his 89 overall after a brilliant debut season under Ten Hag, while the mercurial Bruno Fernandes has received an upgrade on his stats. The same applies to Marcus Rashford, who arguably enjoyed his best club season.

On the other end of the spectrum are Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho, both of whom are considered massive talents. The duo will heavily feature for Career Mode enthusiasts due to their high potential ratings.

Note that the official ratings are yet to be revealed by EA Sports, as players must wait for the confirmed stats before drawing any conclusions.